























Company Announcement No 12/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37











AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com











19 March 2026

Dear Sirs

Annual General Meeting of AL Sydbank

At AL Sydbank’s Annual General Meeting, the directors’ report, the annual report for 2025 and the Board of Directors’ recommendation for the allocation of profit were adopted.

AL Sydbank will distribute DKK 25 per share as dividend to its shareholders and donate DKK 18 million to the Sydbank Foundation.

The Bank’s Remuneration Report 2025 was approved.

The board fees for 2026 were also approved.

Claus Jensen, Henning Overgaard, Caroline Søeborg Ahlefeldt and Christian Riewe were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

3 new members were elected and 25 members were re-elected to the Shareholders’ Committee, which now counts 64 members as well as 5 members from Fagforbundsrådet AL Sydbank.

PwC Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as auditor for financial auditing and for sustainability reporting assurance engagements.

The voluntary scheme for employee representation on the Board of Directors was approved.

The authorisation to the Board of Directors in Article 3 of the Articles of Association was extended by 5 years.

The authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares at a total value of up to 10% of the Bank’s share capital was renewed and will be effective until next year’s general meeting.

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At the Shareholders’ Committee meeting which took place after the Bank’s AGM, the board members elected by the Shareholders’ Committee were re-elected and Karsten Dybvad and Aksel Bjørn Møller were elected as new board members.

Consequently the Board of Directors consists of the following 18 members elected by:

the General Meeting: (4) Claus Jensen, Henning Overgaard, Caroline Søeborg Ahlefeldt and Christian Riewe

the Shareholders’ Committee: (8) Ellen Trane Nørby, Søren Holm, Janne Moltke-Leth, Brian Østergaard Roed, Susanne Schou, Jon Stefansson, Karsten Dybvad and Aksel Bjørn Møller

the employees: (6) Carsten Andersen, Nadja Lind Bøgh Karlsen, Jacob Møllgaard, Jarl Oxlund, Jesper Pedersen and Pia Wrang.

The Board of Directors elected Ellen Trane Nørby as its chair and Claus Jensen as its vice chair.



Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

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