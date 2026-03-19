Mutuum Finance Strengthens Presence in Crypto News Today as Token Sales Grow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is gaining more space in crypto news today as token sales continue to grow and the project expands its visibility across DeFi-focused investors. The platform is being built as a lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum, and increasing participation around both the token and the product is placing it into more conversations around new cryptocurrency projects preparing for launch.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is designed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that combines two models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P).

The P2C model is based on shared liquidity pools. Users supply assets into these pools and earn yield from borrowers who access that liquidity. This is the standard DeFi lending structure, where rates adjust based on pool utilization.

The P2P model introduces more flexibility. Instead of borrowing from a shared pool, users can create custom lending agreements directly with each other. This allows negotiation of terms such as interest rate, duration, and collateral type. It also opens the door for assets that are not typically supported in pool-based systems.

This becomes relevant when users want to borrow against more volatile or speculative tokens such as DOGE or SHIB. In a traditional pool setup, those assets may not always fit risk parameters. With P2P, lenders and borrowers can agree directly on terms that reflect the asset’s volatility, giving the protocol a broader range of use cases.

Across both models, the core idea remains the same: users can supply assets to earn yield or borrow liquidity without selling their holdings. That flexibility is one of the main reasons lending protocols continue to attract attention during different market conditions.

Presale Progress and Market Entry

Mutuum Finance’s growing presence is also tied to its presale performance. The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04, with a planned launch price of $0.06, keeping the current phase below listing level.

The project has raised nearly $21 million so far, with more than 19,000 holders participating. Out of the 1.82 billion tokens allocated for presale, over 855 million tokens have already been sold, meaning a significant portion of the allocation has been taken.

The pricing progression has moved from $0.01 in phase one to $0.04, representing a 300% increase for early participants. The planned launch price is $0.06, which places phase one buyers at a 6x return from initial entry to launch, while current participants at $0.04 are still entering at a 50% discount relative to the launch price.

Mutuum Finance has also undergone a CertiK audit, with a token scan score around 90/100, adding a level of technical validation as the project moves toward launch. On the protocol side, its lending and borrowing infrastructure has been audited by Halborn, a security firm known for working with major blockchain projects, including audits related to ecosystems like Ripple (XRP).

Long-Term Development and Expansion

Beyond the current presale and testnet phase, Mutuum Finance is being built with a broader DeFi expansion in mind. One of the planned developments is the introduction of a native overcollateralized stablecoin. This would allow the platform to create its own internal liquidity layer, reducing reliance on external stable assets and increasing ecosystem depth.

The roadmap also includes multichain expansion, which would allow the protocol to operate across multiple blockchain networks instead of remaining limited to Ethereum. This opens access to different user bases and liquidity sources, making the platform more scalable over time.

In parallel, the project is expected to explore Layer-2 integration, which can improve transaction efficiency and reduce costs for users interacting with the protocol. Lower fees and faster execution make lending and borrowing more practical, especially for users who interact with the platform frequently.

These developments point toward a broader goal: building a lending ecosystem that is not limited to a single chain or a single use case. As more features are added, the platform’s utility can expand alongside it.

Mutuum Finance is gaining attention in crypto news today because it combines ongoing token sales with a protocol that is already being structured for multiple use cases. The project is still in presale, with MUTM priced at $0.04, below its planned $0.06 launch price, leaving a discounted entry before market listing. With lending models that include both pooled and peer-based structures, along with plans for stablecoin integration and multichain expansion, the project is positioning itself within a segment of DeFi that continues to see consistent demand.