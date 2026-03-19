DCS Secures Prime Position on $980M Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has been awarded the Automatic Test Systems Acquisition-I (ATSA-I) multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support sustainment of multiple Automatic Test Systems (ATS) for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). The 10-year contract has a shared ceiling value of $980M.

Under ATSA-I, DCS will provide acquisition, sustainment, and logistical support for the ATS Division's portfolio of systems, ranging from a single piece of Automated Test Equipment to a complex system-of-systems. Work will include integration and development support, digital acquisition and sustainment practices, and special areas of interest including development planning activities, agile processes, system modeling, and business intelligence tools.

“DCS is pleased to have been selected to expand our support to AFLCMC,” said Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. “Our proven track record in development, acquisition, and sustainment uniquely positions us to deliver on the ATSA-I contract and continue advancing our customer’s critical mission.”

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

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