Puffco Introduces Proxy Core, a Pocket-Sized E-Rig, Alongside the Next Generation Hot Knife

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffco, the worldwide leader in cannabis concentrate consumption technology, today announced the launch of Proxy Core, a compact new addition to the Proxy ecosystem that delivers full e-rig performance in a durable, ultra-portable form. Designed for daily life and built around Puffco’s signature flavor-first 3D Chamber technology, Proxy Core brings powerful vapor production and deep customization to a device small enough to fit in your pocket.

Launching alongside it is the new Hot Knife, the latest evolution of Puffco’s widely-used heated loading tool, redesigned with a sturdier construction to make scooping and loading concentrates faster, cleaner, and easier.

Together, the two products expand Puffco’s ecosystem of thoughtfully engineered tools designed to elevate the modern concentrate experience – from preparation to the final pull.

Proxy Core: Pocketable Power, Built for Everyday Sessions

Proxy Core delivers the performance and flavor of a full e-rig in a compact format designed for portability. By removing fragile glass components and introducing a durable new construction, the device is built to travel while preserving the signature Proxy experience.

At the center of the device is Puffco’s patented 3D Chamber technology, which preserves terpenes and cannabinoids while producing dense vapor and full-spectrum flavor. Paired together, the new impact airpath design and ceramic terp pearls improve airflow and vapor circulation for smoother draws and more consistent vapor production.

Proxy Core replaces traditional glass with a durable anodized aluminum cup and silicone mouthpiece, creating a more resilient configuration suited for everyday carry while maintaining the performance enthusiasts expect from Puffco.

Users can further personalize their sessions through the Puffco Connect app, which allows precise control over temperature, cloud density, session duration, lighting, and more – giving users the ability to dial in their ideal flavor and vapor experience.

“Proxy Core is a full-featured Proxy in its most discreet and portable form factor yet,” said Roger Volodarsky, Founder and CEO of Puffco. “We’ve always set out to make Proxy the most versatile device for dabbing, and Core takes the possibilities even further.”

Additional highlights include:

• Glass-free aluminum and silicone construction built for everyday portability

• Puffco’s patented 3D Chamber engineered for terpene preservation and dense vapor

• Ceramic terp pearls + impact airpath for improved vapor circulation

• Deep customization through the Puffco Connect app

• Up to 15 dabs per charge and fast USB-C charging

The Proxy Core Kit will launch in the Onyx colorway for $220 – the lowest price ever for Proxy – and includes the Proxy Base, Core Cup, Core Mouthpiece, three terp pearls, and a Joystick Cap.

For customers who already own the new app-connected Proxy, Puffco is also introducing the Proxy Core accessory for $50, which converts the device into the portable Core configuration using the included Core Cup, Core Mouthpiece, and terp pearls. The accessory is compatible with the new Proxy model only and is not compatible with the original Proxy device.

New Hot Knife: The Cleanest Way to Load Your Hash

Also debuting is the new Hot Knife, the next generation of Puffco’s heated loading tool designed to simplify concentrate preparation.

The updated design features a sturdier construction with a reshaped, glazed ceramic tip – engineered to leave more concentrate in the chamber and minimize wasted material.

The ergonomic body introduces an improved button and battery indicator, allowing users to triple-click to check battery life and press and hold to heat for quick, precise loading. Fast USB-C charging brings the device from empty to a full charge in approximately 25 minutes, while the secure travel cap with an integrated lanyard loop makes it easy to carry on the go.

The Hot Knife will launch in Onyx and Haze colorways with an MSRP of $50.

Availability

The Proxy Core Kit, the Proxy Core Accessory, and the new Hot Knife will be available to Puffco’s SMS subscribers and Premier Retailers on March 17, 2026, followed by broader availability through Puffco.com and all retailers starting March 19.

Product photos available here.

About Puffco

Puffco is the worldwide leader in cannabis concentrate consumption technology, pioneering award-winning devices that elevate every session. Founded in 2013, the brand has revolutionized the industry with iconic products like the Peak Pro smart rig, Peak e-rig, Proxy vaporizer ecosystem, and Pivot dab pen. Puffco fosters an authentic global community, from in-person events around the world like the annual Puffcon block party to highly anticipated limited drops that move the cannabis culture forward. Its original content entertains, educates, and inspires millions, making Puffco the go-to source for cannabis culture, technology, and innovation. Puffco is building a future where the cannabis community can thrive – explore it at puffco.com.

Attachment