Travel Villa Guide Launches Celebration Travel Service for Milestone and Reunion Trips

Morristown, NJ, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel Villa Guide announced the launch of its celebration travel service, designed to help families and groups plan milestone trips in private luxury villas across Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States. The service focuses on reunion and celebration travel, combining curated villa stays with local concierge support and customized itineraries for group gatherings.

Travel Villa Guide specializes in celebration travel, planning milestone trips in private luxury villas with full concierge support.

The company was founded by travel writer and family travel expert Paul Partridge, who has worked with The Washington Post, Forbes.com, International Living, and others. Over three decades of travel across five continents, he has focused on experiences that bring families and friends closer to each other and the places they visit.

“People want more than a trip—they want to come together and celebrate life’s big moments,” said Partridge. “The celebration itself is becoming the reason to travel. Celebration travel combines private villas, trusted local expertise, and full planning support. Guests can focus on being together with their favorite people rather than worrying about logistics.”

Celebration trips often include milestone birthdays, anniversaries, family reunions, girlfriend getaways, heritage and legacy journeys, and trips built around concerts, festivals, or major sporting events.

Imagine gathering with extended family at a sun-drenched villa in Tuscany for a reunion, exploring family roots in Greece with local guides, or reuniting with college friends at a medieval castle in Ireland while attending a music festival or sporting event.

Unlike traditional hotel stays, private villas offer space to gather and room to retreat—an important feature for multigenerational travel and groups with different interests. Guests enjoy privacy and a “home away from home” feel many prefer to the formality of a hotel stay.

Private pools, indoor/outdoor living areas, game rooms, and well-equipped kitchens allow guests to enjoy shared activities and spend more time together, and some groups arrange private chefs for special celebration dinners.

A key part of the experience is trusted on-the-ground support.

Local concierges help guests experience each destination more like residents than tourists. They can open doors to restaurants, events, and cultural experiences many visitors never discover on their own. They also help guests avoid crowds and focus on what matters most to their group. Along the way, they often create the kind of unscripted moments that become the most memorable parts of a trip.



Key features include:



• Handpicked portfolio of private luxury villas for families and groups celebrating birthdays, weddings, reunions, heritage journeys, legacy trips, and other special occasions

• Local support from English-speaking concierges who assist guests before and during their stay, arranging memorable meals, private excursions, and practical help if plans change along the way

• Custom itineraries and local experiences tailored to each gathering

• Event coordination for celebration gatherings and on-site activities

The company partners with vetted villas across Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the United States, along with other locations well suited to celebration travel.

About Travel Villa Guide

Founded by travel writer and family travel expert Paul Partridge, Travel Villa Guide helps families and friends plan celebration- and reunion-focused travel centered on private luxury villas and meaningful shared experiences. The company specializes in matching groups with handpicked properties and trusted local expertise, creating gatherings designed around connection, place, and life’s milestone celebrations.

Press Inquiries

Paul Partridge

info [at] travelvillaguide.com

(908) 502-7950

https://travelvillaguide.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Efbk3rbemN0