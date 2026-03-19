Next-Level Creators, Top Media Leaders, Storytelling Legends and AI Step Into the Spotlight As 2026 NAB Show Unveils Latest Speakers, Sessions

Washington, D.C., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C.— The 2026 NAB Show, taking place April 18–22 (exhibits April 19–22) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, today announced a blockbuster new slate of speakers and sessions spanning the creator economy, filmmaking, streaming platforms, artificial intelligence, broadcast technology and journalism.

Bringing together new voices and master storytellers, the Show spans digital-native creators like Markiplier, who has expanded into long-form filmmaking with projects like “Iron Lung,” to legendary cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins, widely regarded as one of the greatest practitioners of his craft.

Together, the newly announced sessions reflect the forces transforming how content is produced, distributed and monetized across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

“We’re seeing a moment where technology, creativity and business are all evolving at the same time,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB. “The 2026 NAB Show brings that entire ecosystem together to explore how those changes are shaping the future of storytelling.”

Content Creators and Storytellers Step into the Spotlight

The expanded Creator Lab, presented in partnership with Adobe and Blackmagic Design, returns with a larger footprint and sharper focus on the business and impact of the creator economy, bringing together creators, brands and platforms for hands-on learning and candid conversations.

Creator Lab sessions such as “Beyond Views: Measuring Creator Impact” examine how success is defined beyond simple metrics, while “Creator Survival Guide: Contracts, Burnout & the Business of Building Content” tackles the realities of sustaining a creative career. “Are We Nervous Yet: A Creator’s Guide to AI” explores how emerging technologies reshape content creation, audience relationships and long-term viability for creators.

Current NAB Show registration shows a 200 percent increase over 2025 in attendees who describe themselves as content creators, influencers or podcasters, while self-described producers of social media content are up about 150 percent.

Industry Leaders Examine the New Economics of Media

The Media and Entertainment Theater, in partnership with The Ankler, will host insider conversations on the evolving power dynamics transforming the industry.

In sessions like “The Scary-Smart Business of Horror,” creators and Hollywood executives share the stage to examine how audience-driven IP, digital-native talent and new financing models are converging to redefine how content is developed, scaled and monetized.

The session will feature:

Markiplier , a leading creator, filmmaker and entrepreneur behind the feature film “Iron Lung,” building a platform-spanning media business

, a leading creator, filmmaker and entrepreneur behind the feature film “Iron Lung,” building a platform-spanning media business Akela Cooper , screenwriter behind the hit films “M3GAN” and “Malignant”

, screenwriter behind the hit films “M3GAN” and “Malignant” Michael Clear , President of Atomic Monster, who has overseen films including several within the “Conjuring” franchise and the highly anticipated movie “The Backrooms” (in addition to “M3GAN” and “Malignant”) Moderator

, President of Atomic Monster, who has overseen films including several within the “Conjuring” franchise and the highly anticipated movie “The Backrooms” (in addition to “M3GAN” and “Malignant”) Moderator Natalie Jarvey of The Ankler

The session “The Cost of Bearing Witness: Journalist Safety in a Polarized America,” moderated by CNN anchor John Berman, will bring national attention to the challenges facing journalists operating in increasingly complex and high-risk environments.

Other featured sessions include:

“The Evolving Paradigm of Broadcast News” with veteran broadcast journalist Deborah Norville and Perry Sook, Chairman and CEO, Nexstar Media Group Inc., on how news organizations are adapting to new technologies and business models.

“Who Controls the Pipe? Platform Distribution, Power and the New Deal Economics,” featuring Matt Schnaars of NBCUniversal and Tedd Cittadine of Roku, on the shifting balance of power between platforms and content companies.

“Putting the New Back in News,” a session from Programming Everywhere on how TV news organizations can reframe their output across platforms to be more relevant and resonant with viewers, featuring executives with CBS LA, CBC News, Hearst Television and Gray News.

Filmmaking Craft and Creative Talent

The 2026 NAB Show will spotlight the art and craft of filmmaking through sessions and workshops in CineCentral, including a special appearance by legendary cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins (April 20 at 1:30 p.m.), dubbed by The Guardian as “the greatest practitioner of his craft alive.” In a live discussion with his wife and collaborator, James Deakins, the pair will share insights from their careers and their book “Reflections: On Cinematography.”

CineCentral programming focuses on the practical skills in cinematic storytelling techniques. This interactive space features live demonstrations, expert-led training and immersive, hands-on learning experiences for cinematographers, directors, camera operators and content creators. Workshops such as “The Storyteller’s Guide to Production on a Tight Budget” focus on practical execution, including planning, resource management and maintaining creative intent within limitations.

AI, Streaming and Production Innovation Highlighted

Across the Show, programming will highlight how AI, cloud workflows and new production technologies are reshaping media creation and distribution. New for 2026, NAB Show has added a second AI Pavilion to the show floor, reflecting how quickly AI has moved from experimentation into widespread, practical use across the entire media workflow.

Also new this year, the Enterprise Video Strategies track focuses on how organizations are scaling video across communications, marketing and operations. Sessions such as “Architecting ROI: Scalable Virtual Production for Enterprise Teams” highlight how enterprises are building efficient, repeatable production models that deliver measurable business impact.

Other highlighted sessions include:

Sports Summit Brings Together Sports Ecosystem Leaders

As previously announced, the four-day Sports Summit, Powered by Lumen Technologies Inc., will convene executives from leagues, media companies and technology platforms to examine the rapidly evolving sports media landscape.

“The 2026 NAB Show lineup is one that truly reflects where the industry is right now: a powerful mix of emerging creators and world-class storytellers alongside the technologies shaping how content is made and delivered,” Chupka said. “We’re seeing that same momentum in our registration, with a significant influx of new voices joining established leaders from across the global media ecosystem.”

Notable Speakers at the 2026 NAB Show:

Film, TV and Content Creators

Sports and Entertainment Leaders

News and Media Leaders

Technology and Innovation Leaders

Platform and Distribution Leaders

Attendees, exhibitors and sponsors can learn more on the NAB Show website. Media resources, including press materials and complimentary registration for accredited media, are available on the NAB Show press resources page.

Download speaker headshots for the 2026 NAB Show.

Explore photo highlights from the 2025 NAB Show and download B-roll footage from the 2025 NAB Show.

View the 2026 NAB Show floorplan.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today’s multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.com.

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