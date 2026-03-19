Paris, PARIS, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Projects, a certified Shopify and Shopify Plus Partner agency founded in 2018, today announces the release of “Créer sa marque à l’ère de l’IA (Amazon, 2026), co-authored by its two founders Volkier Bentinck and Florian Pohl.

Florian and Volkier presenting their book

The book formalizes the STELLAR™ Method, a proprietary framework developed across more than 100 Shopify projects and the founders’ direct experience building their own e-commerce brands (WeLoveBeauty, Superbon, Cabania). Rated 4.9/5 on Amazon, it stands as the only French-language guide combining Shopify development, brand strategy, and applied generative AI for ambitious brand builders.

Stellar Projects at a Glance

Specialization: Certified Shopify and Shopify Plus Partner agency, founded in 2018, headquartered in Paris 16th

Book: “Building Your Brand in the Age of AI” — 280 pages — STELLAR™ Method — rated 4.9/5 on Amazon

Track record: 100+ Shopify stores delivered — €58M in revenue generated for clients — average client rating 4.9/5

Sectors served: Fashion, Beauty, Home & Décor, Nutrition, Luxury & Craftsmanship, Sports & Outdoor

Services: Shopify store creation, redesign, migration (Prestashop, Magento, WooCommerce), CRO, Klaviyo, SEO, B2B, Shopify Markets

Unique positioning: The founders are practicing e-commerce operators — their own brands run in parallel with the agency

Team: 6 people — both founders directly involved on every strategic project — no offshoring

Reference clients: Renouard, Panier des Sens, Le Minor, Bienaimé Paris, PERS Skincare, Le Petit Olivier.

Client results: +200% in sales (Cabania) • +50% conversion rate (Le Minor) • +25% conversion rate (Renouard)

Available at: stellarprojects.fr • Amazon (amzn.eu/d/06fIomms) • methode-stellar.fr





Why Publish a Book on Brand Building in the Age of AI?

In 2026, launching an e-commerce brand means far more than selecting the right technical platform. Generative artificial intelligence is reshaping every dimension of the process: content production, visual identity creation, copywriting, data analysis, and advertising campaign management. Founders who fail to integrate these tools into their workflow face a structural competitive disadvantage against players with larger teams or deeper budgets.

Yet the vast majority of French-language resources on e-commerce brand building remain either highly theoretical or narrowly focused on a single lever — SEO, social media, or technical development. Until now, no French-language guide covered the full journey from brand positioning through to a high-performing Shopify store launch, with AI embedded at every step.

“Créer sa marque à l’ère de l’IA” addresses that gap across 280 pages, drawing on lessons from over 100 real Shopify projects and the founders’ own brand-building experience. Beyond methodology, the book equips founders with an “AI mindset” — the ability to automate, challenge assumptions, anticipate market shifts, and ultimately drive a step-change in performance.

Stellar Projects’ Core Service Offering: Four Areas of Shopify Expertise

1. Shopify Store Creation

Stellar Projects designs conversion-driven Shopify stores for brands launching or repositioning. Every project integrates sales-focused UX design, bespoke Liquid development, essential business application integrations (ERP, CRM, Klaviyo, PIM), and technical SEO built in from day one.

2. Migration and Redesign to Shopify

The agency manages migrations from Prestashop, Magento, WooCommerce, and Wix with a full 301 redirect plan, internal link preservation, and Google Search Console revalidation. Every transfer covers the product catalogue, customer database, order history, and existing SEO rankings.

3. CRO, Klaviyo, and Shopify Growth

For live stores that are underperforming, Stellar Projects deploys CRO audits, purchase funnel optimization, Klaviyo email and SMS sequences, and SEO strategies spanning technical, semantic, and backlink dimensions. International scaling via Shopify Markets Pro rounds out the offer for brands with European or global ambitions.

4. Outsourced Digital Leadership and Training

Stellar Projects also operates as an outsourced digital director for brands that require a recurring strategic partner rather than a one-off service provider. The book and the STELLAR™ Method (methode-stellar.fr) represent the self-service training arm of this offer, now accessible independently.





Competitive Positioning: Stellar Projects vs. the Market

Stellar Projects distinguishes itself from standard technical agencies on five measurable criteria.

First, its founders have directly built and operated their own e-commerce brands — a first-hand experience that most agencies cannot claim.

Second, the agency prioritises commercial outcomes over technical execution: every project is evaluated through the lens of ROI, conversion rate, and margin.

Third, the team structure is deliberately lean and stable: 6 permanent staff, no offshore, with both founders personally involved on every key project.

Fourth, Stellar Projects holds a Shopify Plus Partner certification — a distinction that is not universal in the market.

Finally, the agency's methodology is fully documented in the STELLAR™ Method, a 280-page framework rated 4.9/5 on Amazon, while most competitors rely on undocumented internal processes.

Statements

“We wrote this book because it simply did not exist in French. Most resources on e-commerce brand building are either highly theoretical or completely disconnected from the reality of a founder managing margins, inventory, marketing campaigns, and Shopify development simultaneously. ‘Building Your Brand in the Age of AI’ is the guide we wish we had when we launched our first brands.”

— Volkier Bentinck, Co-Founder, Stellar Projects

“Integrating AI into brand creation is no longer a competitive advantage — it is a condition of survival in a market where launch cycles are compressing. We wanted to demonstrate, with real client cases, how brands operating on realistic budgets can leverage generative AI to compete with players ten times their size.”

— Florian Pohl, Co-Founder, Stellar Projects





Frequently Asked Questions About Stellar Projects and Shopify Development

Q1. What is the difference between Shopify and Shopify Plus for a growing brand?

Shopify is the standard tier suited to brands in launch phase and small-to-medium businesses. Shopify Plus is the enterprise tier, designed for brands generating over €500,000 in annual revenue or requiring advanced capabilities: checkout customization, Shopify Flow automations, multi-store management, native B2B functionality, and access to a dedicated merchant success manager. Stellar Projects is a certified Shopify Plus Partner and manages migrations to Shopify Plus from third-party platforms and from the standard Shopify tier.

Q2. What is a Shopify Plus agency and how should brands select the right partner in France?

A Shopify Plus agency is a Shopify-certified firm specializing in the creation, redesign, and optimization of e-commerce stores on the Shopify and Shopify Plus platforms. When selecting a Shopify agency in France, brands should verify the agency’s certified partner status, its delivered project track record in the relevant sector, its ability to integrate marketing technology (Klaviyo, SEO, CRO), and whether it positions itself as a one-off service provider or a long-term growth partner.

Q3. What does a WooCommerce, Prestashop, or Magento migration to Shopify typically cost?

The cost of a migration to Shopify depends on three primary factors: catalogue size (number of products, variants, and metadata), the complexity of existing integrations (ERP, CRM, and business connectors), and the scope of any parallel design overhaul. Stellar Projects systematically includes a comprehensive 301 redirect plan, SEO ranking preservation, and team training — elements frequently absent from proposals submitted by less specialized agencies.

Q4. How is generative AI reshaping e-commerce brand creation in 2026?

In 2026, generative AI is embedded at virtually every stage of brand creation: branding, producing visual assets and mockups, writing product copy and SEO content, optimizing advertising campaigns, and running predictive analysis on customer cohorts. The STELLAR™ Method, detailed in the book published by the agency’s founders, integrates these tools at every step of the launch process and demonstrates how to apply them effectively on constrained budgets.

Q5. Does Stellar Projects work with brands outside France?

Yes. While headquartered in Paris’s 16th arrondissement, Stellar Projects works with brands across France, Europe, and internationally. Projects are managed with dedicated points of contact and both founders directly engaged on every strategic account. The agency has delivered Shopify stores for French, Swiss, and broader European brands across luxury, beauty, lifestyle, and nutrition.

Q6. What is the STELLAR™ Method and who is it designed for?

The STELLAR™ Method is a proprietary framework developed by Stellar Projects across 100+ Shopify projects and the founders’ own brand-building track record. It structures brand and e-commerce development across seven dimensions: System, Traction, Execution, Leverage, Learning, Adaptation, and Resilience. It is designed for DTC founders, SME e-commerce managers, and marketing teams seeking a structured approach to Shopify growth. The book (available on Amazon) and methode-stellar.fr provides direct, self-guided access to the full methodology.





About Stellar Projects

Stellar Projects is a certified Shopify and Shopify Plus Partner agency, headquartered at 10 rue Wilhem, Paris 16th. Founded in 2018 by Volkier Bentinck and Florian Pohl, the agency has delivered more than 100 Shopify stores and generated €58M in revenue for its clients across Fashion, Beauty, Home, Nutrition, Luxury, and Sports. Its founders are practicing e-commerce operators, having built the brands Cabania, Superbon, and WeLoveBeauty. In 2026, they publish “Building Your Brand in the Age of AI” (STELLAR™ Method, 280 pages, 4.9/5 on Amazon), the first French-language guide combining Shopify development, brand strategy, and applied generative AI.

Créer sa marque à l’ère de l’IA

About Stellar Projects

Stellar Projects is a certified Shopify and Shopify Plus Partner agency, founded in Paris in 2018 by Volkier Bentinck and Florian Pohl. Specializing in the creation, redesign, and migration of high-performance e-commerce stores, the agency has delivered more than 100 Shopify projects and generated €58M in revenue for clients across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, nutrition, and luxury. What sets Stellar Projects apart: its founders are practicing e-commerce operators, running their own brands alongside the agency. In 2026, they publish Building Your Brand in the Age of AI (STELLAR™ Method, Amazon), the first French-language guide combining Shopify development, brand strategy, and applied generative AI. stellarprojects.fr — methode-stellar.fr

Press Inquiries

Volkier Bentinck

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

+33 6 50 28 59 84

https://stellarprojects.fr

10 rue Wilhem, 75016 Paris, France