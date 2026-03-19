BrightQuery Becomes Gold Member of FINOS, the Fintech Open Source Foundation, and Joins Governing Board

Irvine, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightQuery today announced that it has joined the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) as a Gold Member. FINOS, the financial services vertical of the Linux Foundation, brings together financial institutions, technology providers, and fintech innovators to build open-source infrastructure, projects and standards that power the global financial system. As a Gold Member, BrightQuery will contribute to and help shape initiatives that strengthen data interoperability within the financial services industry.

Jose Plehn, Founder and CEO of BrightQuery, will join the FINOS Governing Board as an elected Gold Member representative, and will work alongside the Governing Board to guide the foundation’s strategic direction and represent the interests of other FINOS Gold members including: Accenture, American Express, Ant Group, AXA, Bank of America Securities, BlackRock, Capital One, Deutsche Bank, Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, Fannie Mae, Google Cloud, Hedera, interop.io, Japan Securities Clearing Corporation, Lloyds Banking Group, London Stock Exchange Group, Moody's, NatWest, Oracle, Red Hat, S&P Global, Sonatype, Symphony, Thoughtworks, Tradeweb, Wellington Management

Advancing Open Data Infrastructure

BrightQuery plans to contribute its expertise in global business data and entity intelligence to FINOS projects and standards development.

In particular, BrightQuery will support initiatives such as:

Strengthening data interoperability through high-quality reference data and structured entity relationships.

Contributing to the Common Data Model (CDM), specifically focusing on improved counterparty and entity data.

Supporting open standards for AI-ready data through collaboration with the broader FINOS community and collaboration on data management platforms like Legend.

Expanding participation in the FINOS ecosystem by engaging contributors from data, AI, and technology communities.

BrightQuery’s data platform is built around a large-scale global entity graph of companies, people, and places, enabling applications across financial analysis, compliance, and AI systems.

“FINOS is pleased to welcome BrightQuery to the FINOS community as a Gold Member,” said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS. “Trusted, validated data is a fundamental building block of the financial ecosystem, and its importance will only grow as AI usage across the industry accelerates. BrightQuery’s expertise in global entity intelligence will play an important role in advancing the FINOS mission. Their contributions will help us break down silos and accelerate data connectivity required for a truly connected and transparent global financial ecosystem.”

Leadership in the Open Data Ecosystem

Under the leadership of CEO Jose Plehn, BrightQuery has actively supported open collaboration initiatives across data, technology, and AI communities.

Plehn is the founder of OpenData.org to advance global open data infrastructure. BrightQuery is in advanced formation discussions to contribute its global entity graph dataset to the Linux Foundation under a neutral governance. Interested parties should reach out to formation@linuxfoundation.org.

Plehn also serves in leadership roles across several collaborative organizations including the AI Alliance, the Overture Maps Foundation, the Agentic AI Foundation, the Computing Research Association, the EDM Council, and the Data Foundation.

“Open data and open-source collaboration are critical to building trustworthy financial systems and AI-driven innovation,” said Jose Plehn, CEO of BrightQuery. “By joining the Linux Foundation and supporting FINOS initiatives, BrightQuery is excited to contribute our expertise in global entity data to help strengthen the data foundations of the financial ecosystem.”

About BrightQuery

BrightQuery delivers the most comprehensive, government-sourced view of global businesses, with coverage spanning 324 million organizations, 512 million locations, and 1.2 billion contacts across 222 countries. Specializing in private company data, BrightQuery sources information from over 100,000 federal, state, and local government agencies through official public filings. BrightQuery serves as the lead government data partner for the US National Secure Data Service (NSDS) and is a primary government data supplier for leading AI companies. BrightQuery is also a member of many AI and Open Source communities including: AI Alliance, Linux Foundation, Overture Maps Foundation, Agentic AI Foundation, Computing Research Association, EDM Council, Data Foundation

For more information, visit brightquery.com.

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) unites the financial services industry to build open technologies and standards that enhance profitability, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. FINOS is the trusted community designed by regulated industry participants to solve industry-wide challenges and drive operational excellence and financial technology innovation. As part of the Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a neutral, well-governed home for open source collaboration across the industry. With a global community of more than 100 member organizations including major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology firms, FINOS advances open standards and production-grade open source for finance. This work embeds these technologies and standards into the core workflows, platforms, and policies of financial institutions, making them essential to how the industry builds, operates, and evolves. FINOS advocates for a clear focus on measurable ROI from open source adoption. Platinum members include: Citi, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, NVIDIA, Royal Bank of Canada, UBS

Learn more at finos.org.

Press Inquiries

info [at] brightquery.com

https://brightquery.com