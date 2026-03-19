University of Miami launches first physician-only program for emerging leaders

Miami, Florida, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School is launching the Global Accelerator for Emerging Physician Leaders, a first-of-its-kind executive education program designed exclusively for physicians transitioning into senior leadership roles.

The three-month online program, launching in May 2026, addresses a critical need in healthcare as physicians increasingly find themselves promoted to executive positions without formal business training. Unlike traditional executive education programs that mix professions, the Global Accelerator for Emerging Physician Leaders creates a physician-only learning environment where participants can develop essential business competencies while maintaining their clinical credibility.

“Physicians emerging into executive roles need to understand financial statements, budget implications, and strategic decision-making,” said Edward Kroger, lead facilitator for the program. “Clinical expertise alone, no matter how distinguished, doesn’t prepare leaders for boardroom discussions about capital investments or resource allocation.”

Kroger, who holds an M.D., J.D., and M.B.A., brings more than 45 years of legal, healthcare, and business experience to the program. As a former board-certified internist who spent 30-plus years representing healthcare systems in legal and business matters, he uniquely understands both clinical practice and business leadership.

The program curriculum is structured around three core pillars essential to physician leadership success: strategic leadership, healthcare finance, and technology and data innovation. Participants will engage in weekly 90-minute sessions over three months, with scheduling designed to accommodate demanding physician work schedules.

The program features distinguished faculty who combine academic excellence with extensive healthcare leadership experience. Alongside Kroger, Jason Damm, Ph.D., assistant professor of professional practice, brings expertise in financial statement analysis and managerial accounting, with executive experience that spans over 15 years at companies like Goldman Sachs. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, M.D., EMBA, FAPA, FACHE, a physician executive lecturer at Miami Herbert Business School and founder and CEO of the Institute for Science, Entrepreneurship and Investments, contributes specialized knowledge in healthcare technology and digital ethics.

Program participants will receive comprehensive support, including one individual executive coaching session, direct access to senior healthcare executives through “executives-in-dialogue” sessions, and personalized action planning tailored to their specific organizational challenges. Upon completion, participants will earn a certificate from Miami Herbert Business School and join an alumni network of global physician leaders.

The program is designed for early-career physicians seeking to expand their leadership acumen, motivated physicians seeking to drive change across organizations, and physicians exploring next steps in their careers. With global accessibility through its fully online format, the program is accepting applications from physicians worldwide.

“This program represents Miami Herbert’s commitment to developing purpose-driven leaders who can navigate the intersection of clinical excellence and business acumen,” said Rony Shir, associate dean of executive education at Miami Herbert. “We're creating a community of physician executives who can lead healthcare transformation while maintaining the human connection that makes healthcare meaningful.”

The program fee is $10,000. Program participants will also be eligible for a scholarship if they pursue a Health Executive MBA at Miami Herbert Business School within one year of completing the Global Accelerator for Emerging Physician Leaders. For more information about the Global Accelerator for Emerging Physician Leaders or to request information about enrollment, visit the program website or contact Blake Renfro at bar250@miami.edu.