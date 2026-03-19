m365con Highlights PowerShell Automation Challenges at Scale with ScriptRunner‑led Session

Stuttgart, Germany, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT professionals and decision‑makers from across the Microsoft ecosystem gathered at m365con to examine real‑world challenges in Microsoft 365, Azure, and enterprise automation. One of the key sessions, “Manual PowerShell vs. ScriptRunner: What Actually Breaks at Scale (and How to Fix It),” focused on why traditional PowerShell practices often fail as automation becomes business‑critical.

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Presented by Reshmee Auckloo and Dmitrii Shitov, Senior Systems Engineer at ScriptRunner, the session explored common enterprise pain points, including scripts scattered across environments, inconsistent standards, over‑privileged access, missing audit trails, and automation that depends on individual experts.

“PowerShell isn’t optional anymore. A lot of critical work simply doesn’t have a GUI and only happens through scripts,” said Shitov. “But unmanaged PowerShell creates risk when organizations try to scale it without structure, governance, or visibility.”

The discussion highlighted that while PowerShell remains essential, manual approaches struggle to meet enterprise requirements for security, delegation, and compliance. As automation expands across Microsoft 365, Azure, and Entra ID, organizations increasingly need platforms that provide centralized execution, credential security, and clear accountability.

ScriptRunner’s sponsorship enabled this in‑depth technical discussion and helped ground it in real enterprise experience. The session demonstrated how structured automation platforms can enhance PowerShell by enabling controlled delegation, auditability, reporting, and self‑service-without replacing native scripting.

Sponsors Make Community Excellence Possible

Mirko Peters, Founder of m365.show and m365con, emphasized the importance of sponsors in delivering high‑value community content:

“Sponsors are far more than supporters for community events like m365con. They make high‑quality content, deep technical insights, and real value for our attendees possible. Without strong partners like ScriptRunner, this level of expertise and professionalism would not be achievable.”

Looking Ahead: m365con 2026

Following the success of this year’s event, m365con will return in 2026 with an expanded program. A dedicated German‑language edition will also launch at de.m365con.net, further strengthening engagement with the growing DACH Microsoft community.

Stay Updated Daily with m365.fm

For those who do not want to wait until the next conference, daily insights, news, and discussions around Microsoft 365 are available via the podcast m365.fm.

About ScripRunner

ScriptRunner is the #1 Agentic Automation and Orchestration Platform for Microsoft Ecosystems - empowering enterprises to address infrastructure challenges with centralized, secure, and policy-driven IT operations.

The ScriptRunner Platform unifies Microsoft ecosystems and policy-driven automation and orchestration under one roof, enabling organizations to turn their existing scripts into compliant, auditable automation workflows.

With a centralized, secure, and policy-driven architecture, ScriptRunner helps IT leaders balance autonomy and governance - accelerating time to value while ensuring full visibility and compliance.

Trusted by more than 200 enterprise customers worldwide and built 100% for Microsoft, ScriptRunner is the enterprise-grade automation foundation for modern IT operations.

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About M365 Con

It's time to get focused on the areas you need help with Unlike physical conferences where you can end up sitting through content you just don't need, M365 Con is delivered entirely online. Dip in and watch the specific talks you need to transform your business, or catch them all. It’s up to you!

Press Inquiries

Mirko Peters

mirko.peters@m365.show

862 406 0331

https://m365con.net

1309 Coffeen Ave STE 4413

Sheridan, WY, 82801, USA

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=jPsa-kn8T6E