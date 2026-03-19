Backpage Sex Trafficking Survivors Break Silence, Demand Investigation of Uncharged Enablers as Compensation Deadline Approaches

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a March 31st court-imposed deadline approaching for Backpage sex trafficking victims to seek financial compensation, a group of approximately 20 survivors is publicly calling for investigation of individuals they say enabled Backpage's operations and escaped accountability.

The survivors are working with nationally recognized anti-trafficking advocate Andrea Powell, who has spent years documenting Backpage's conduct and its impact on victims.

"These women — and in many cases, children — were dealt out to men like playing cards for sex, and Backpage was the directory for selecting the next victim," said Powell. "We tracked dramatic spikes in demand for women on the nights of major sporting events, large alumni events, and even the White House Correspondents' Dinner."

While Backpage's owners were convicted and sentenced for their crimes, Powell says others who played significant roles have faced no consequences. She references Tony Ortega, a former employee of Backpage's parent company whom New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof publicly labeled Backpage's "attack dog." Powell says she has a documented record of communications showing Ortega ran an aggressive, years-long campaign to silence victims, discredit law enforcement, intimidate advocates and journalists, and vociferously defend Backpage.

"My organization was rebuffed by Backpage at every turn as we sought to help victims," Powell said. "Survivors want to know why certain individuals who helped Backpage operate with impunity have faced no accountability — the same question victims of Jeffrey Epstein have had to fight years to get answered."

As the March 31st deadline approaches, Powell and survivors are available for interviews. Their goal: ensuring that every woman and child sold through Backpage receives compensation for the costs of rebuilding their lives.

Andrea Powell is the co-founder of The June Coalition. This survivor-led organization supports victims of online sexual violence, including sex trafficking, in advocacy, justice and healing. www.thejunecoalition.org . Andrea Powell is the author of Believe Me, an award-winning memoir focused on justice for survivors wrongfully imprisoned.

For interview requests, contact Brian Glicklich, Digital Strategy Ltd: Brian@digitalstrategyltd.com