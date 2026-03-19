DEADLINE ALERT for EOSE, SLNO, NKTR, DRVN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE)

Class Period: November 5, 2025 – February 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company’s battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO)

Class Period: March 26, 2025 – November 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Soleno Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR had systematically downplayed, misrepresented, and/or concealed significant evidence of safety concerns potentially related to the administration of DCCR, including issues related to excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; (2) as a result, the administration of DCCR to treat hyperphagia in individuals with PWS posed materially greater safety risks than disclosed by Soleno or its executives; and (3) consequently, DCCR had materially lower commercial viability and undisclosed risks related to the likelihood of significant and widespread adverse events after its commercial launch, including risks related to patient discontinuation rates, lower patient adoption, prescriber reluctance, adverse regulatory action, and potential reputational and legal fallout; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – December 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial’s results; (3) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial’s overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN)

Class Period: May 9, 2023 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 8, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were errors relating to the recording of leases which primarily impacted the right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the consolidated balance sheet as of December 28, 2024, and September 27, 2025; (2) there were errors in reporting opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, which resulted in overstatements of cash and revenue and understatement of selling, general and administrative expense in consolidated statement of operations for fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (3) supply and other expenses were improperly presented as company-operated store expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024; (4) other errors were identified relating to income tax provision, supply and other revenue, fixed assets, cloud computing, lease cash applications, and balance sheet and income statement misclassifications; (6) the Company improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands’ ATI business; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com