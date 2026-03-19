Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Announces Addition of Amphenol Fiber Systems VITA 87 High-Density MT Connectors

Now offering high-density fiber optic interconnect solutions in MIL-DTL-38999 Series III packaging to support next-generation military and aerospace platforms

 | Source: Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

LUMBERTON, N.J., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a leading distributor of electronic components for the military and aerospace industries, announces a new product introduction of Amphenol Fiber Systems VITA 87 high-density circular MT connectors.

This addition expands ICC's fiber optic connectivity portfolio and provides design teams with compact, high-fiber-count solutions for mission-critical applications. The VITA 87 connectors feature MT-based fiber optic technology in MIL-DTL-38999 Series III packaging. The AV87 series supports up to 192 fibers in a compact size-15 shell with 4 MTs. Shell sizes 11, 13, and 15 are available.

The connectors accommodate both physical contact (PC) and expanded beam (EB) MT ferrule configurations, enabling flexibility for single-mode and multimode applications. With three levels of alignment precision, shell-to-shell, insert-to-insert, and MT guide pin alignment, the VITA 87 series delivers reliable performance across applications, including military radars, avionics, airborne electronic warfare systems, and commercial airframe platforms.

Operating over a temperature range of -46°C to +85°C with low insertion loss specifications, the AFSI VITA 87 connectors support the demanding requirements of harsh-environment aerospace and defense applications while maintaining compatibility with MIL-DTL-38999 Series III accessories.

For availability and technical specifications, visit www.connecticc.com or contact your local ICC representative.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor of the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber-optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines. Learn More at www.connecticc.com.

About Amphenol Fiber Systems International

Amphenol Fiber Systems (AFSI) is a full-service fiber optic fabricator and manufacturer building solutions for military, aerospace, and commercial applications. Headquartered in Allen, Texas, AFSI has been a leader in fiber-optic interconnect technology since 1993.

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Image Caption:
ICC is an authorized distributor of AFSI AV87 Series VITA 87 HD MT Circular Fiber Connectors

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce71bff5-27c6-4aa4-b5a3-68fef897af3b

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                ICC
                            
                            
                                Electronic Distribution
                            
                            
                                Mil-Aero Connectors
                            
                            
                                Amphenol Fiber Systems
                            
                            
                                VITA 87
                            
                            
                                Fiber Optic Connectors
                            
                            
                                MIL-DTL-38999
                            
                            
                                VITA
                            
                            
                                SOSA
                            

                



        


    

        
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