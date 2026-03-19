AAFA Calls on Federal Health Officials to Take Action on Food Allergies

Washington, DC, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), as well as leading allergy medical societies the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) and the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) and 8 other food allergy advocacy groups call on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take action to reduce the burden of food allergies on individuals and society. The groups are calling for research-backed efforts focused on understanding, preventing, and treating food allergies.

“On behalf of the nearly 22 million people in the United States with food allergy, we are coming together to call for action,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. “While there is no single cause of food allergy, research tells us there are steps we can take to reduce the risk of food allergies and to improve the lived experience of people with food allergies. It is time to move beyond speculative conversations with no evidentiary support. Let’s instead focus on the science and adopt policies that will yield meaningful results.”

In a letter sent to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Martin Makary in response to the FDA’s “Expert Panel of Food Allergies” held on February 25, 2026, the groups said:

We recommend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration specifically focus on the following areas within food allergy, which should result in major policy wins:

Formally endorse the AAAAI/ACAAI/CSACI Prevention guidelines, which de-medicalize and simplify early introduction, helping to facilitate implementation.

Add support for early allergenic food introduction to the 0-1 year WIC package.

Focus research into further investigating established risk factors for food allergy, while continuing to rely on high-quality evidence for evaluating potential environmental contributors.

Continue to support and cultivate a pragmatic developmental pathway for novel food allergy and anaphylaxis treatments, including reassessing current outcome measures.

Create a policy or regulatory framework for adapting the ED05 as the recognized global standard threshold for precautionary allergen labeling on packaged goods.

Support additional funding for research into mechanistic causes, prevention, and treatment of non-IgE-mediated food allergic diseases such as food protein enterocolitis syndrome and eosinophilic esophagitis.

“As food allergy continues to affect millions of patients and families, it is essential that regulatory decisions be guided by rigorous scientific evidence,” said AAAAI president Carla Davis, MD. “The AAAAI believes physicians and patient communities play a critical role as partners with regulatory agencies in advancing policies that support evidence-based care. Through collaboration, we can improve access to prevention strategies and treatments while promoting better health outcomes for both individual patients and the broader population.”

"In addition to being the President of the ACAAI, I am also a patient with food allergies and take care of many patients with food allergies,” said ACAAI president Cherie Zachary, MD. “I encourage the FDA to focus on these recommendations that will help advance our understanding and treatment of food allergy as it continues to evolve in both scientific and real-world terms. “

Recent research from the Joint Task Force on Allergy Practice Parameters (JTFPP) examined 190 studies involving 2.8 million people to evaluate factors that are associated with food allergy. The study identified 342 risk factors, but the results tell us that there is not a single cause or risk for food allergy.

Among the risk factors associated with high certainty of developing food allergy are having eczema, seasonal allergies, or wheezing early in life; delaying peanut introduction into diet; and having a mother or sibling with a food allergy. Vaccines are not associated with food allergy risk.

“Our deep dive into food allergy research provides insight into a path forward for better understanding of the risks for developing food allergy,” said Melanie Carver, Chief Mission Officer at AAFA and a contributor to the Joint Task Force report. “We should use this research to guide policymaking.”

In addition to AAFA, AAAAI, and ACAAI, the following groups endorsed the letter:

Asthma and Allergy Network (AAN)American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)

Campaign Urging Research for Eosinophilic Disease (CURED)

Elijah-Alavi Foundation

Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT)

International FPIES Association (I-FPIES)

The Mast Cell Disease Society (TMS)

U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA)

Press Contact:

Andy Spears

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

media@aafa.org



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About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org