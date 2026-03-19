Rivermate Expands Employer of Record Services to Enhance Cross-Border Employment Solutions

New York City, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, a global workforce solutions provider, has announced an expansion of its Employer of Record (EOR) services. This expansion includes broader country coverage and increased operational capacity to support organizations in hiring and managing international teams.

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The expansion reflects the growing demand from organizations building distributed teams and entering new markets. It also highlights Rivermate’s ongoing investment in regional expertise, operational processes, and employment infrastructure.

Cross-border employment presents organizations with a range of legal, administrative, and operational challenges. Employment laws, tax regulations, statutory benefits, and worker classification rules vary significantly by country and frequently change. For many organizations, these complexities can slow international hiring, increase compliance risk, and place additional strain on internal HR, legal, and finance teams.

Rivermate’s Employer of Record services address these challenges by serving as the legal employer on behalf of client organizations in each jurisdiction where talent is engaged. Under this model, Rivermate establishes and maintains compliant employment relationships with workers, while client organizations retain responsibility for directing day-to-day work and performance.

Through this structure, Rivermate manages a range of employment and workforce administration functions, including the preparation of locally compliant employment agreements, onboarding documentation, payroll processing, tax withholding and reporting, benefits administration, and employment lifecycle events such as contract amendments and terminations. These services are delivered in accordance with local labor regulations and statutory requirements.

The EOR model is commonly used by organizations that are entering new geographic markets (such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and Spain), building distributed or remote teams, or hiring specialized talent in regions where they do not maintain a legal presence. Without an EOR, companies would typically need to establish a local entity, register with tax authorities, open local bank accounts, and engage legal and payroll providers in each country; processes that can take months to complete and require ongoing maintenance.

By contrast, Rivermate’s EOR services provide an alternative pathway that enables organizations to hire internationally without undertaking entity setup. This approach can reduce time-to-hire, limit upfront investment, and provide greater flexibility as workforce needs evolve.

"Organizations are increasingly seeking flexible workforce models that allow access to global talent," said Vivien Sujbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Rivermate. "The EOR services are intended to support that shift by providing a consistent employment framework across borders."

Rivermate’s Employer of Record services are available to organizations seeking compliant international hiring and workforce management solutions. The company continues to expand its country coverage and operational capabilities in response to growing demand for cross-border employment infrastructure.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll platform that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees in over 180 countries without establishing local entities. Through its global infrastructure and local compliance expertise, Rivermate helps organizations expand internationally while simplifying workforce management.

Press Inquiries

Vivien Sujbert

press [at] rivermate.com

https://rivermate.com/