QCI Partners with Local Artists and IWP to Create Immersive Experience with Live Streamed Performances

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) will partner with local arts collective The Indigo Collective and production partner IWP to present the Legacy Celebration, an immersive, multi-ship experience taking place at the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

A part of the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow & Convention taking place in San Diego from March 31 – April 2, the Legacy Celebration honors the growth, innovation, and cultural significance of tribal gaming while bringing together industry leaders, partners, and artists for a unique shared experience.

The upcoming invitation-only event will activate five historic vessels at the Museum — including the Star of India — through dynamic live performances, interactive storytelling, and site-specific production. Designed as both a creative collaboration and a large-scale experiential production, the event brings together technology, artistic talent, and live entertainment to create a highly engaging environment across multiple ships.

The event will also mark the symbolic return of VizExplorer to its founders, representing a milestone in QCI’s continued evolution and long-term vision.

The Indigo Collective, the immersive event production company behind the experience, will lead artistic programming, curating performers and creative talent from the local arts community. Musicians and performers will be staged throughout multiple vessels, creating a seamless, exploratory experience that highlights San Diego’s creative talent.

“QCI has always focused on how people interact with complex systems, and the Legacy Celebration applies that thinking to a live environment,” said Andrew Cardno, QCI Co-Founder and CTO. “Through our partnership with The Indigo Collective and IWP, we’re combining live performance, spatial design, and streaming technology into one connected experience. This initiative represents the kind of experience QCI is built to create — supporting local artists while delivering something innovative and highly engaging that brings people together in a historic setting.”

“This collaboration reflects what’s possible when technology companies meaningfully engage with the local creative community,” said Tamara Rodriguez, CEO of The Indigo Collective. “Partnering with QCI allows us to elevate local artists on an innovative platform while creating an experience that connects historic spaces, live performance, and digital audiences in a powerful way.”

Expanding the Experience Through Technology

In partnership with IWP, QCI will live stream select scheduled performances of the Legacy Celebration via VYRE, extending key performances and programmed moments beyond on-site attendees and enabling remote audiences to engage in real time. The broadcast represents QCI’s continued exploration of hybrid physical-digital experiences that blend live performance, spatial design, and real-time streaming infrastructure.

Scheduled performances include:

• 52 Indigo Collective artists

• Sappfire Girls

• Daring Greatly

• NuVibz

• North Shanty Co.

• San Diego Harp Society

• W1SE TRIBE

• Various DJs

• Additional ensemble performers

By combining local artistic talent, advanced production, and technology, the Legacy Celebration demonstrates how cross-sector collaboration can create immersive experiences that connect audiences both on site and online.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego is serving solely as the event venue and is not a sponsor or producer of the Legacy Celebration.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.