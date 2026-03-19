SupplySide Connect New Jersey 2026: Key Insights for the Ingredients Industry in Health and Wellness Innovation

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ SupplySide Connect New Jersey, the East Coast tradeshow dedicated to innovation and sourcing in the supplement, food, and beverage industries, returns to the Meadowlands Exposition Center on April 14-15, 2026. The event brings together more than 260 exhibiting companies, showcasing cutting-edge ingredients and groundbreaking products that are shaping the future of health and nutrition. KMS-66 Ashwagandha & SRI-81 Shatavari return as the flagship sponsor of SupplySide Connect New Jersey.





Driving Strategic Connections

SupplySide Connect New Jersey is a hub for professionals specializing in research and development, product development, quality assurance and control, purchasing, supply chain management, marketing, and processing innovation. Attendees come with a clear focus on advancing business objectives by connecting with key stakeholders which span ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, flavor and fragrance experts, equipment and machinery providers, packaging and labeling suppliers, lab testing firms, wholesalers, distributors, brokers, and legal and regulatory experts.

Advancing Innovation Through Partnerships

The event spans two days and brings together professionals from diverse sectors, including dietary supplements, food and beverage, sports nutrition, and personal care, offering valuable opportunities to build and strengthen professional relationships. In collaboration with prominent organizations such as the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), the American Botanical Council, the International Probiotics Association (IPA), the Naturally Proud Network, and the Organic Trade Association, among others, SupplySide Connect New Jersey fosters the exploration and development of meaningful business partnerships. The partnerships aim to create a more connected industry while providing enhanced resources for retailers, developers, and ultimately consumers.





Specialized Networking and Education

The ConnectEd Theater will host critical conversations and presentations on the most pressing topics in the industry, including:

Supplement Trends: Translating market data, regulatory developments, and industry analysis into actionable strategies for the future.

Translating market data, regulatory developments, and industry analysis into actionable strategies for the future. Development: Exploring how shifting policies and consumer attitudes create unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking developers, from functional formulations to novel applications.

Exploring how shifting policies and consumer attitudes create unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking developers, from functional formulations to novel applications. Sensory Science in Colors and Flavors: Examining reformulation with natural colorants, advancements in plant-based solutions, and flavor trends that food and beverage companies should monitor.

Examining reformulation with natural colorants, advancements in plant-based solutions, and flavor trends that food and beverage companies should monitor. Men’s Health Supplements: Highlighting emerging trends in stress management, cognitive performance, and hormonal balance, with strategies to resonate with today’s health-conscious male consumer.

Highlighting emerging trends in stress management, cognitive performance, and hormonal balance, with strategies to resonate with today’s health-conscious male consumer. Women’s Health Supplements: Showcasing how wearable and digital technologies are driving personalized nutrition, tracking menstrual cycles, ovulation, hormone fluctuations, fitness, sleep, and more to revolutionize women’s health.





The Theater will also feature a live industry breakdown and presentations on food and beverage trends, sports nutrition, and weight management, offering attendees actionable insights to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

The SupplySide Connect Hub serves as a central meeting space for networking and collaboration, offering tailored opportunities to help professionals achieve their goals. Key highlights include:

Accelerating Newcomers in the Industry: Initiatives designed to support industry newcomers by providing education, resources, and connections to help them integrate and expand their networks effectively. This session is in partnership with SupplySide Fresh.

Initiatives designed to support industry newcomers by providing education, resources, and connections to help them integrate and expand their networks effectively. This session is in partnership with SupplySide Fresh. Supplement Trends Mixer: A complimentary networking event following two impactful supplement sessions and the state of the industry discussion. Attendees can connect with industry insiders, exchange ideas, and gain exclusive access to a trends report from SPINS.

A complimentary networking event following two impactful supplement sessions and the state of the industry discussion. Attendees can connect with industry insiders, exchange ideas, and gain exclusive access to a trends report from SPINS. Gender Equity Networking: In partnership with Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN), this event fosters connections with WIN members and highlights their efforts to empower women, promote leadership, and create a more inclusive and diverse nutraceutical industry.

In partnership with Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN), this event fosters connections with WIN members and highlights their efforts to empower women, promote leadership, and create a more inclusive and diverse nutraceutical industry. Food and Beverage Trends Mixer: A complimentary networking event following key sessions and the state of the industry discussion. This mixer allows attendees to connect with innovators, share perspectives, and access a curated trend report from Nutrition Business Journal.

The full agenda can be found at newjersey.supplysideconnect.com.

Leadership Insights

“Staying ahead of emerging trends and critical shifts is essential, and SupplySide Connect New Jersey brings together trusted voices in the industry to provide actionable insights and foster impactful conversations.” shares Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health & Nutrition at Informa Markets. “Our exhibiting companies and expert speakers ensure participants have the tools, relationships, and knowledge needed to sustain growth and remain at the forefront of innovation during times of transformation.”

Registered Professional Attendance

Leading companies already registered to attend include ADM, Bayer Consumer Health, Brenntag, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., dsm-firmenich, Himalayan Salt Company, Kraft Heinz, L’Oreal, Nestlé Health Science, and VITAMIN SHOPPE, with more joining daily.

SupplySide Compliance Program

To maintain a trustworthy industry environment and ensure exhibitors are equipped with the tools needed to navigate the regulatory landscape effectively, the SupplySide Compliance Program is designed to help industry members better understand and address common compliance issues while supporting self-regulatory efforts. The program includes compliance monitoring during SupplySide shows, and education, with comprehensive materials provided to exhibitors to outline regulatory requirements related to prohibited claims and ingredients.

Upcoming SupplySide Connect Events

Do not miss SupplySide Connect New Jersey 2026. This event marks a unique opportunity as SupplySide Connect expands into new regions across the United States. After 2026, the event will not return to New Jersey until 2028. In the meantime, 2027 will see the launch of two new events: SupplySide Connect Utah and SupplySide Connect Madison. Bringing the event to new locations, SupplySide Connect will help to strengthen the industry’s network, drive growth, and ensure that businesses, retailers, and developers across the country have access to valuable resources and partnerships.

SupplySide Connect Utah (April 7-8, 2027, Utah Valley Convention Center).

SupplySide Connect Madison (June 8-9, 2027, Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center).

Join Us at SupplySide Connect New Jersey

Registration for SupplySide Connect New Jersey is still open. Do not miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and innovate. To register, visit www.newjersey.supplysideconnect.com.

About SupplySide

Informa Markets' SupplySide portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher and digital media business for the world's dietary supplement, food and beverage, pet health and personal care industries. Our events, SupplySide Global and SupplySide Connect New Jersey and multi-time FOLIO's: Eddie winning and nominated publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal bring together thousands of suppliers and buyers globally to explore and learn about the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for nearly 3 decades. The SupplySide portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

supplysidepr@informa.com

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