U.S. Rep. Hageman and U.S. Sens. Wicker and Welch introduce bipartisan and bicameral legislation to ensure oversight of AI and ASR in justice system

Reston, VA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, announced today that U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman from Wyoming, and U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker from Mississippi and Peter Welch from Vermont, have introduced the ‘Research and Oversight of AI in Courts Act of 2026,’ bipartisan and bicameral legislation backed by the Association that would establish comprehensive oversight mechanisms for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technologies used in judicial proceedings.

The bill comes as courts nationwide increasingly consider using AI-powered and automatic speech recognition transcription and recording systems, raising concerns about accuracy, security, and the preservation of due process rights. NCRA has been actively campaigning to inform the public about the impact of using these transcription technologies in the courtroom, with the theme "The Real AI: Accuracy & Integrity."

"The integrity of our judicial system depends on accurate, secure, and reliable court records," said NCRA President Cindy Isaacsen, RPR, an official court reporter from Shawnee, Kan. "As new technologies are integrated, we must ensure proper oversight and accountability measures are in place."

NCRA, the leading organization representing court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, has raised concerns about the reliability of AI-powered and automatic speech recognition court reporting systems. The Association argues that human court reporters remain essential for ensuring accuracy and maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive legal proceedings.

"Court reporters undergo extensive training and certification to provide the precise, secure transcription services our justice system requires," said Dave Wenhold, CAE, PLC, NCRA's Executive Director. "While technology continues to evolve, human expertise remains irreplaceable in capturing complex legal proceedings."

The bipartisan and bicameral bill would also establish a task force, comprised of judicial officials and court reporting professionals charged with investigating the consequences of AI and ASR technologies implemented in court systems. Recently more than 70 members of NCRA who attended the Association’s Leadership & Legislative Boot Camp held in Alexandria, Va., met with their lawmakers and staff members to advocate for them to support the value of the stenographic profession by sponsoring and supporting the bill.

The bipartisan collaboration on the Research and Oversight of Potential AI in Courts Act underscores the importance of ensuring accuracy and accountability in the judicial system across party lines. The legislation now awaits committee assignment in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Hageman, a practicing attorney for 34 years before entering Congress, has been active in judicial reform legislation. She earned her law degree from the University of Wyoming and served as a litigator for 34 years. She currently serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Earlier this month, she introduced the Fair Artificial Intelligence Realization (FAIR) Act to ensure federal AI systems operate truthfully and without bias.

Sen. Roger Wicker, who serves on the Senate Commerce Committee, has been a vocal advocate for protecting judicial integrity and ensuring technological innovations serve justice rather than compromise it. His committee service includes Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee and senior member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Sen. Peter Welch earned his law degree in 1973 from the University of California, Berkeley, before settling in White River Junction, Vermont, where he worked as a public defender before founding a small law practice. He serves on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and as ranking member of its Subcommittee on The Constitution.

Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

If you’re looking for a career that is on the cutting edge of technology, offers the opportunity for work at home or abroad, like to write, enjoy helping others, and are fast with your fingers, then the fields of court reporting and captioning are careers you can explore at NCRA/discoversteno.org.

The NCRA A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, a free online six-week introductory course, lets participants see if a career in court reporting or captioning would be a good choice for them. The program is an introduction to stenographic theory and provides participants with the opportunity to learn the basics of writing on a steno machine. There is no charge to take the course, but participants are required to have access to a steno machine or an iPad they can use to download the iStenoPad app.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter, captioner, legal videographer, or a current court reporting student, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 125 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 10,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. Career information about the court reporting profession — one of the leading career options that does not require a traditional four-year degree — can be found at NCRA DiscoverSteno.org.