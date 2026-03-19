VGTel, Inc. Releases Follow-Up EEG Study Results, Establishing Baseline for Consciousness Research Integrated with UAP and Astronomy Initiatives

LANDER, Wyo., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL) today announced the release of initial findings from its previously disclosed electroencephalogram (EEG) study, marking a key follow-up milestone in the company’s ongoing research into consciousness, astronomy, and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

This announcement builds directly upon VGTel’s earlier disclosure, reinforcing that the company’s work in consciousness research is part of a deliberate, multi-phase strategy not a new direction, but the continued execution of a defined roadmap.

From Ancient Foundations to Measurable Science

While VGTel’s EEG study represents a modern scientific step forward, the exploration of consciousness spans thousands of years.

Ancient traditions, including Eastern monastic systems, Indigenous cultures of the Americas, and early civilizations such as the Egyptians and Mayans, developed structured methods to explore awareness beyond the physical body. These practices often incorporated meditation, sound frequencies, breathwork, and alignment with celestial cycles.

Across civilizations, a consistent idea emerged:

consciousness is deeply connected to the universe itself.

Today, that concept is being revisited through measurable frameworks.

Organizations such as the Monroe Institute have helped bridge subjective experience with neurological data, advancing techniques that attempt to quantify altered states of awareness.

Follow-Up Results: Establishing the Baseline

As a direct continuation of its previously announced research, VGTel’s EEG study successfully established a baseline dataset of brainwave activity under controlled conditions.

This baseline provides the foundation for:

Comparative consciousness studies



Integration with environmental and electromagnetic data



Expansion into AI-driven analysis through VegaCore





While foundational, this dataset represents a critical first step toward scalable and repeatable research systems.

Modern Scientific, Government, and Institutional Context

Interest in consciousness has expanded into formal research environments.

Programs such as Project Stargate explored human perception beyond traditional sensory limits, highlighting early institutional interest in non-local awareness.

In addition, there is growing government focus on UAP research and data analysis through organizations such as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which continues to evaluate and assess unidentified aerial phenomena.

VGTel previously announced its involvement in this emerging ecosystem and is actively pursuing collaboration opportunities to support data collection, analysis, and advanced observational capabilities aligned with government-led UAP initiatives.

Today, this domain continues to evolve through:

Neuroscience and EEG-based measurement



Artificial intelligence and pattern recognition



Advanced astronomy and space observation



UAP-related research and analysis





Astronomy, UAP, and Consciousness: A Unified Model

VGTel’s strategy is grounded in astronomy, the most established framework for understanding the universe.

Through its Beyond Earth initiative, the company integrates:

Telescope-based observation systems



Atmospheric and near-space monitoring



AI-powered analytics via VegaCore



Real-time sensing through MiraLink





At the same time, VGTel is advancing its UAP research initiatives, focused on detection, tracking, and data correlation.

By combining these systems with EEG baseline data, VGTel is developing a new research framework:

Consciousness-Integrated Astronomy and UAP Analysis

This model explores relationships between:

Human awareness and brainwave activity



Environmental and electromagnetic conditions



Astronomical events and unidentified aerial phenomena





Rather than treating UAPs solely as objects, VGTel approaches them as part of a broader system that includes the observer.

Cultural Momentum and Global Awareness

This follow-up release comes at a time of increasing global attention on disclosure and the nature of intelligence in the universe.

The upcoming disclosure-themed project from Steven Spielberg is expected to bring renewed focus to themes closely aligned with VGTel’s research, including:

Non-human intelligence



Human perception and awareness



The relationship between consciousness and reality





Historically, films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind have influenced public discourse and inspired scientific curiosity.

VGTel believes this moment represents a broader cultural shift, one that aligns with the company’s timing and long-term vision.

Leadership Perspective

Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc., stated:

“We’re not experimenting, we’re executing on a vision we’ve already laid out.

This baseline is step one, and it positions VGTel ahead of where most people are even looking.

UAP research has historically focused on the objects. We’re focused on the full system, the object, the environment, and the observer. That’s where the real breakthroughs are going to happen.

By combining EEG data, AI, and our astronomy and UAP observation platforms, we’re building something entirely new, a framework to understand not just what’s in the sky, but how consciousness may be part of the interaction.

This is a massive opportunity, and we’re moving early, moving fast, and building a category-defining platform.”

Strategic Position and Investor Outlook

VGTel is positioned at the convergence of:

Consciousness research



Astronomy and space-based observation



Artificial intelligence



UAP detection and analysis

This integrated approach creates the potential for:

Proprietary datasets and intellectual property



Advanced sensing and analytics platforms



Strategic partnerships across scientific, defense, and technology sectors





As global awareness accelerates, VGTel believes early positioning in this category may provide a significant competitive advantage.

Closing Statement

With its EEG baseline established and its astronomy and UAP infrastructure expanding, VGTel continues to advance its mission:

To explore and define the relationship between consciousness, intelligence, and the universe through science, data, and innovation.

About VGTel, Inc.

VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is an emerging technology and research company focused on astronomy, artificial intelligence, and advanced observational systems. Through its Beyond Earth initiative, the company is developing innovative approaches to understanding the universe, including consciousness research, UAP analysis, and real-time data integration platforms.

Investor & Media Relations

VGTel, Inc.

info@vgtelinc.com

561-318-1903