VGTel, Inc. Releases Follow-Up EEG Study Results, Establishing Baseline for Consciousness Research Integrated with UAP and Astronomy Initiatives

LANDER, Wyo., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTCID: VGTL) today announced the release of initial findings from its previously disclosed electroencephalogram (EEG) study, marking a key follow-up milestone in the company’s ongoing research into consciousness, astronomy, and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).
This announcement builds directly upon VGTel’s earlier disclosure, reinforcing that the company’s work in consciousness research is part of a deliberate, multi-phase strategy not a new direction, but the continued execution of a defined roadmap.
From Ancient Foundations to Measurable Science
While VGTel’s EEG study represents a modern scientific step forward, the exploration of consciousness spans thousands of years.
Ancient traditions, including Eastern monastic systems, Indigenous cultures of the Americas, and early civilizations such as the Egyptians and Mayans, developed structured methods to explore awareness beyond the physical body. These practices often incorporated meditation, sound frequencies, breathwork, and alignment with celestial cycles.
Across civilizations, a consistent idea emerged:
consciousness is deeply connected to the universe itself.
Today, that concept is being revisited through measurable frameworks.
Organizations such as the Monroe Institute have helped bridge subjective experience with neurological data, advancing techniques that attempt to quantify altered states of awareness.
Follow-Up Results: Establishing the Baseline
As a direct continuation of its previously announced research, VGTel’s EEG study successfully established a baseline dataset of brainwave activity under controlled conditions.
This baseline provides the foundation for:
- Comparative consciousness studies
- Integration with environmental and electromagnetic data
- Expansion into AI-driven analysis through VegaCore
While foundational, this dataset represents a critical first step toward scalable and repeatable research systems.
Modern Scientific, Government, and Institutional Context
Interest in consciousness has expanded into formal research environments.
Programs such as Project Stargate explored human perception beyond traditional sensory limits, highlighting early institutional interest in non-local awareness.
In addition, there is growing government focus on UAP research and data analysis through organizations such as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which continues to evaluate and assess unidentified aerial phenomena.
VGTel previously announced its involvement in this emerging ecosystem and is actively pursuing collaboration opportunities to support data collection, analysis, and advanced observational capabilities aligned with government-led UAP initiatives.
Today, this domain continues to evolve through:
- Neuroscience and EEG-based measurement
- Artificial intelligence and pattern recognition
- Advanced astronomy and space observation
- UAP-related research and analysis
Astronomy, UAP, and Consciousness: A Unified Model
VGTel’s strategy is grounded in astronomy, the most established framework for understanding the universe.
Through its Beyond Earth initiative, the company integrates:
- Telescope-based observation systems
- Atmospheric and near-space monitoring
- AI-powered analytics via VegaCore
- Real-time sensing through MiraLink
At the same time, VGTel is advancing its UAP research initiatives, focused on detection, tracking, and data correlation.
By combining these systems with EEG baseline data, VGTel is developing a new research framework:
Consciousness-Integrated Astronomy and UAP Analysis
This model explores relationships between:
- Human awareness and brainwave activity
- Environmental and electromagnetic conditions
- Astronomical events and unidentified aerial phenomena
Rather than treating UAPs solely as objects, VGTel approaches them as part of a broader system that includes the observer.
Cultural Momentum and Global Awareness
This follow-up release comes at a time of increasing global attention on disclosure and the nature of intelligence in the universe.
The upcoming disclosure-themed project from Steven Spielberg is expected to bring renewed focus to themes closely aligned with VGTel’s research, including:
- Non-human intelligence
- Human perception and awareness
- The relationship between consciousness and reality
Historically, films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind have influenced public discourse and inspired scientific curiosity.
VGTel believes this moment represents a broader cultural shift, one that aligns with the company’s timing and long-term vision.
Leadership Perspective
Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc., stated:
“We’re not experimenting, we’re executing on a vision we’ve already laid out.
This baseline is step one, and it positions VGTel ahead of where most people are even looking.
UAP research has historically focused on the objects. We’re focused on the full system, the object, the environment, and the observer. That’s where the real breakthroughs are going to happen.
By combining EEG data, AI, and our astronomy and UAP observation platforms, we’re building something entirely new, a framework to understand not just what’s in the sky, but how consciousness may be part of the interaction.
This is a massive opportunity, and we’re moving early, moving fast, and building a category-defining platform.”
Strategic Position and Investor Outlook
VGTel is positioned at the convergence of:
- Consciousness research
- Astronomy and space-based observation
- Artificial intelligence
- UAP detection and analysis
This integrated approach creates the potential for:
- Proprietary datasets and intellectual property
- Advanced sensing and analytics platforms
- Strategic partnerships across scientific, defense, and technology sectors
As global awareness accelerates, VGTel believes early positioning in this category may provide a significant competitive advantage.
Closing Statement
With its EEG baseline established and its astronomy and UAP infrastructure expanding, VGTel continues to advance its mission:
To explore and define the relationship between consciousness, intelligence, and the universe through science, data, and innovation.
About VGTel, Inc.
VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is an emerging technology and research company focused on astronomy, artificial intelligence, and advanced observational systems. Through its Beyond Earth initiative, the company is developing innovative approaches to understanding the universe, including consciousness research, UAP analysis, and real-time data integration platforms.
Investor & Media Relations
VGTel, Inc.
info@vgtelinc.com
561-318-1903
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