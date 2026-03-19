Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Lauds Pennsylvania PUC Enforcement Action Against Negligent UGI Gas Utility Linked to the March 24, 2023 Mass-Casualty Fatal Gas Explosion At R. M. Palmer Candy Factory

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Attorney Andrew R. Duffy lauded yesterday’s Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) enforcement action, noting, “This Complaint brought by the Public Utilities Commission is damning for UGI gas company whose defective plastic gas lines leaked and caused this explosion that killed seven people and seriously injured several others. The Complaint lays out a disturbing series of inexcusable failures and violations that demonstrate a shocking departure from basic gas pipeline safety systems that Pennsylvania law mandates. We commend the PUC for seeking the maximum (nearly $2.6 million) penalty against UGI. Harsh penalties and civil justice are powerful tools to ensure the proper pipeline safety systems are put in place to prevent future explosions so no families have to endure the loss and pain that this preventable explosion inflicted.” Mr. Duffy’s co-counsel Aidan B. Carickhoff, added, “As for the impact on our pending civil litigation aimed at obtaining answers and accountability on behalf of the dozens of explosion victims and survivors, the PUC findings are unquestionably consistent with the findings of our renowned forensic gas explosion experts. We look forward to presenting this and other scathing evidence at trial, and to holding accountable the defendants responsible for this devastating tragedy.”



Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi, and Olivia Szumski are working with Mr. Duffy and Mr. Carickhoff on the case that is on track for a jury trial. Mr. Duffy is available to media regarding the PUC Complaint and the status of the litigation.

Contacts:

Andrew R. Duffy / aduffy@smbb.com - 609-320-491

Steph Rosenfeld / steph@idadvisors.com / 215-514-4101