Norton Rose Fulbright continues strategic growth of intellectual property practice with new Minneapolis partner

Minneapolis, MN, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the continued strategic expansion of its intellectual property practice with the addition of Stuart Nelson, a patent prosecution and post‑grant proceedings partner who joins the firm from Fish & Richardson in Minneapolis.

With a market‑recognized practice, Stuart advises emerging companies and global enterprises on patent prosecution, strategic counseling, portfolio development and post‑grant disputes. His arrival further deepens the firm’s ability to deliver end‑to‑end intellectual property counsel—from early-stage portfolio development through enforcement, licensing and high-stake disputes—across a wide range of technology‑driven industries.

“Stuart’s addition reflects our continued investment in offering clients a premier IP platform that supports every stage of innovation,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “His work at the intersection of prosecution, disputes and business strategy aligns perfectly with our focus on helping clients build, protect and leverage commercial value from their intellectual property on a global scale.”

Stuart manages patent portfolios at every stage of growth for clients engaged in consumer markets, medical device, technology, digital health, transportation, aerospace and telecommunications. He helps large corporations strategically expand and manage global patent portfolios and guides early‑stage companies with their first patent filings and portfolio development.

Additionally, Stuart has more than two decades of experience developing strategies for success across litigation, mediation, arbitration and post‑grant proceedings, representing both petitioners and patent owners in more than 100 inter partes reviews. He regularly advises clients before litigation, conducting freedom‑to‑operate analyses, pre‑litigation risk assessments and issuing opinion letters.

“Stuart is exactly the kind of lawyer we look for as we grow our IP practice: a trusted advisor in the prime of his career with deep technical skill, strong client relationships and a strategic mindset,” Tim Kenny, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Intellectual Property, commented. “His mechanical engineering background complements our patent team’s technical strengths that inform coordinated strategies across the full spectrum of IP disputes and counseling matters.”

This addition builds on a series of calculated investments in the firm’s intellectual property practice, including the February arrival of patent litigation duo Sanya Sukduang and Jon Davies in Washington, DC. This growth reflects the firm’s continued focus on supporting clients across key markets at a time when intellectual property disputes remain a defining business risk, as reported by Norton Rose Fulbright’s recently released 21st Annual Litigation Trends Survey.

“I was drawn to Norton Rose Fulbright for its comprehensive IP offering, genuine cross-office collaboration and a platform that can serve my clients at every stage, from prosecution through enforcement,” Stuart added. “I’m looking forward to growing my practice and serving clients across the full spectrum of IP services, backed by the extensive resources of a global firm.”

Licensed in Minnesota and with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Stuart earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology. He has been recognized in the IAM Patent 1000 since 2020 and was honored as a Pro Bono Champion of the Year by the Great North Innocence Project in 2024.

With more than 250 lawyers, patent attorneys and trademark agents across the globe, including more than 100 in the US, Norton Rose Fulbright’s intellectual property practice offers multidisciplinary support for clients navigating sophisticated patent and trade secret litigation, trademarks and brand protection, patent prosecution and technology transactions matters.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong and Sydney, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment