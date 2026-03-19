Marine Corps Enlisted Leaders Visit HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding to Advance Veteran-to-Shipbuilding Workforce Pipeline

PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division recently welcomed senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. Marine Corps for a visit focused on strengthening pathways between Marines completing active service and long-term careers in the shipbuilding industry. The visit underscored the longtime partnership between Ingalls and the Marine Corps, particularly through Ingalls’ role as the nation’s primary builder of amphibious warships.

“Marines bring discipline, technical aptitude and a service mindset, all qualities that can translate directly into the complex work of shipbuilding,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “Those strengths are vital to delivering world-class warships to the U.S. Navy fleet, and we’re honored to work with the Marine Corps to expand pathways for Marines transitioning to civilian careers as we continue building the amphibious platforms that keep them mission ready.”

During the visit, Marine Corps leaders met with Ingalls leadership and toured the Maritime Training Academy, where they learned about the company’s apprenticeship and career development programs. They also visited several areas of the shipyard, including the amphibious assault ship Bougainville (LHA 8), gaining a firsthand look at the craftsmanship and technical expertise required to build the platforms that many Marines call home during their worldwide service.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/marine-corps-enlisted-leaders-visit-hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-to-advance-veteran-to-shipbuilding-workforce-pipeline/.

“Our goal is to set Marines up for success after they hang up the uniform,” said Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps. “This visit was instrumental in collaborating on a direct pipeline for Marines to transition seamlessly into the shipbuilding industry, using tangible and intangible skills gained through their military service.”

Ingalls’ decades-long history of designing and constructing amphibious warships creates a natural alignment for Marines seeking post-service careers in shipbuilding, as Marine Corps missions depend on the platforms produced at the shipyard. With more than 6,700 veterans employed across its divisions, HII recognizes that U.S. veterans bring essential leadership, technical expertise and operational insight that strengthen the shipbuilding workforce and support delivery of the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions for the nation’s military.

For more information about careers at HII, visit https://hii.com/careers/.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

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Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34e49de5-b945-4f93-9eac-83df173fe8af