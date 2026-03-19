Hermès International: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 19 March 2026

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 19 March 2026, in ESEF format.

It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found on finance.hermes.com (under “Investors section” > “Publications” and “Regulated information”)

The universal registration document comprises:

the annual activity report;

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2025;

the report on sustainability information;

the Supervisory Board’s report on the corporate governance;

a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Articles 241-2 and

241-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority ( AMF );

241-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority ( ); the Supervisory Board’s report to the General Meeting;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the 2025 parent company accounts and consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;

the Statutory Auditors' report on the certification of sustainability information;

the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 17 April 2026.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the Universal Registration Document includes the 2025 Annual Financial Report.

Attachment