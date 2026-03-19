Europa Village Announces “Pathway to Possibilities” Autism Acceptance Gala to Benefit National and Local Programs

TEMECULA, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europa Village Wineries & Resort is proud to announce its upcoming Pathway to Possibilities – An Autism Acceptance Gala , a premier fundraising event dedicated to supporting the autism community on both a national and local level. Scheduled for April 24, 2026, the gala will feature an evening of celebration, purpose, and community commitment at the award-winning Europa Village winery in Temecula Wine Country.

All proceeds from the event will be shared between the Autism Society of America and the Chaparral High School Workability Program. This dual partnership aims to provide resources for individuals with autism across the country while directly supporting local students in Temecula as they build confidence, job skills, and independence.

“I believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed, which is why we utilize the kitchen as a transformative space for young adults in the workability program to build confidence, independence, and real-world job skills,” said Executive Chef Hany Ali of Europa Village. “This gala is a true reflection of our mission to create meaningful pathways to employment through the power of mentorship and hospitality.”

“The Autism Society of America is extremely grateful to have been selected as a partner charity by Europa Village Wineries & Resort,” said Joe Joyce, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. “The Pathway to Possibilities Gala serves as a celebration of the Autism community and highlights the tremendous commitment by Europa Village and Executive Chef Hany Ali to engage and uplift our mission to support those with Autism.”

The gala represents a core pillar of Europa Village’s community mission, focusing on expanding acceptance and providing the necessary support and services for individuals to thrive throughout their lifespan.

Event Details:

What: Pathway to Possibilities – An Autism Acceptance Gala

Pathway to Possibilities – An Autism Acceptance Gala When: April 24, 2026, from 5 pm - 10 pm

April 24, 2026, from 5 pm - 10 pm Where: Europa Village, 41150 Via Europa, Temecula, CA 92591

Europa Village, 41150 Via Europa, Temecula, CA 92591 Tickets: $250; limited number of tickets available here

$250; limited number of tickets available Sponsorship Opportunities: A limited number of sponsorship packages are available for organizations and community partners who wish to support the gala and its mission. Learn more here .





The evening will feature a cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres, an interactive risotto station, a four-course plated dinner with wine pairings, live entertainment, and a silent auction.

Additionally, Europa Village will be honoring Autism Acceptance Month with these property specials:

Bolero Restaurante : Throughout the month, Bolero Restaurante will donate $1 to the Autism Society of America and the Chaparral High School Workability Program for every Risotto entrée (a featured Europa Table item) purchased.

: Throughout the month, Bolero Restaurante will donate $1 to the Autism Society of America and the Chaparral High School Workability Program for every Risotto entrée (a featured Europa Table item) purchased. Europa Table Membership : In support of the cause, $20 from every new Europa Table membership purchased during the month of April will be donated to both the Autism Society of America and the Chaparral High School Workability Program.

: In support of the cause, $20 from every new Europa Table membership purchased during the month of April will be donated to both the Autism Society of America and the Chaparral High School Workability Program. Wine Bottle Purchases: For every bottle of Europa Cabernet Sauvignon or Europa Chardonnay sold, $1 will be donated to benefit the Autism Society of America and the Chaparral High School Workability Program.





For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit EuropaVillage.com .

About Europa Village Wineries & Resort

Europa Village is a multi-winery resort in the heart of Temecula Wine Country, inspired by the charm and character of old-world Europe. Nestled on 45 acres of rolling vineyards, this immersive destination brings the villages of Spain, France, and Italy to life through unique wines, delicious cuisine, unforgettable experiences, and European-style hospitality. Discover bold flavors at Bolero, tranquility at C’est la Vie, and rustic beauty at Vienza - all in one enchanting location. Whether you’re sipping estate-grown wines, relaxing in a private casita, or exploring every quaint corner, Europa Village invites you to write your own story, one glass at a time.

About the Autism Society of America

The Autism Society’s mission is to create connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully. As the nation’s oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its approximately 70 local affiliates serve over half a million members of the Autism community each year. It envisions a world where everyone in the Autism community is connected to the support they need, when they need it – including education, advocacy efforts, and supports and services throughout the lifespan. For more information, visit AutismSociety.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

J/PR

europavillage@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/292dff76-b35a-481c-950d-5bd045dcc1dd