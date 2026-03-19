Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Peter Karlströmer
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|Details of the transaction(s)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.02
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.10
DKK 93.00
DKK 93.00
DKK 93.00
DKK 92.96
DKK 92.92
DKK 92.86
DKK 93.00
DKK 92.98
DKK 92.98
DKK 92.96
DKK 92.94
DKK 92.90
DKK 92.90
DKK 92.88
DKK 92.88
DKK 92.86
DKK 92.86
|Volume(s)
9,106
1,400
187
328
93
719
167
2,730
2,735
93
93
177
95
77
5,500
500
427
413
90
102
320
300
505
505
252
495
242
248
357
323
608
719
94
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
30,000 shares
DKK 93.03 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-19
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
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