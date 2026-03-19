Toll Brothers Opens New Model Home at Regency at Ten Trails in Black Diamond, Washington

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the debut of its newest Seattle-area model home at its 55+ active-adult community, Regency at Ten Trails, in Black Diamond, Washington. A grand opening event will be held on Saturday, March 28, from noon to 3 p.m. PST at 33572 Douglas Ave. SE in Black Diamond. Interested home shoppers and guests are invited to participate in a progressive tour through the stunning model homes, with light bites offered in each home.





The newly unveiled Estelle model home showcases a serene cottage farmhouse design with blonde woods, inviting furnishings in linen and soft off-whites, and subtle sage green accents. This three-bedroom home design includes thoughtful details that reflect the sophistication and charm of the Regency community while embracing the modern lifestyle.

Regency at Ten Trails offers luxury single-story homes priced from the mid-$600,000s. Home designs feature 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages, with approximately 1,340 to 2,200 square feet of living space. Thoughtful architectural details include flex spaces, covered outdoor living, dual primary bedroom suites, and multigenerational living options on select floor plans.

"We are thrilled to unveil our newest model home at Regency at Ten Trails, a community that embodies the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and an active lifestyle," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "The Estelle model home showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and thoughtful design for which Toll Brothers is known."





Regency at Ten Trails homeowners enjoy a 10,000-square-foot amenity center with a private clubhouse that includes an indoor pool, fitness center, club lounge, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, a dog park, and scenic views of Mount Rainier. Residents also enjoy additional amenities within the Ten Trails master-planned community, such as neighborhood trails, parks, sports courts, fire pits, and an event stage. Regency at Ten Trails is ideally located in the charming, historic town of Black Diamond, just minutes from everyday conveniences, major highways, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information about Regency at Ten Trails, and to schedule an appointment to tour the community, call 844-845-5263 or visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)