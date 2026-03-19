Lexitas Recognized as a Best of 2026 Winner by the National Law Journal

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, announced today that it has been recognized in the National Law Journal Best of 2026 Awards, earning top honors across multiple categories selected by legal professionals nationwide.

The National Law Journal Best of Awards recognize the vendors and service providers that lawyers and law firm administrators rely on most to support their practices. Lexitas was named a Best of 2026 winner in the following categories:

Best Overall Alternative Legal Service Provider

Best Managed Document Review Services

Best for Record Retrieval and Organization

Best Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency

Best Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider



“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in Lexitas every day and the dedication of our team to delivering exceptional service supported by impactful technology,” said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas. “Being recognized across so many critical litigation support categories underscores our commitment to helping legal, insurance, and corporate leaders achieve better outcomes with speed, accuracy, and confidence.”

Developed to help attorneys identify the most trusted legal products and service providers, the annual National Law Journal Best of Awards are based on votes from lawyers and firm administrators across the country, highlighting those organizations that consistently deliver excellence and innovation in the legal industry.

Lexitas’ continued recognition reflects its focus on combining highly responsive professional services with proprietary technology to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and support the evolving needs of modern legal teams.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services, that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | Jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com