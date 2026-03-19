LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”) today released its monthly activity report for February 2026.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of February were $2.43 trillion, an increase of $22.3 billion, or 0.9%, compared to the end of January. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 59.3%, up from 54.6% a year ago.

Total organic net new assets for February were $9.1 billion, translating to a 4.5% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of February were $55.9 billion, a decrease of $0.6 billion compared to the end of January. In February, $0.5 billion of sweep money market funds were converted to purchased money market funds. Prior to this impact, client cash balances decreased by $0.2 billion. Net buying in February was $16.6 billion.



(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



February January Change February Change 2026

2026

M/M 2025 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 1,441.6 1,422.7 1.3 % 995.0 44.9 % Brokerage assets 989.3 985.8 0.4 % 828.2 19.5 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 2,430.8 2,408.5 0.9 % 1,823.1 33.3 % Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets 10.0 6.1 n/m 9.6 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets (0.9 ) (2.0 ) n/m 14.1 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 9.1 4.2 n/m 23.8 n/m Acquired Net New Assets Acquired net new advisory assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.7 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.7 n/m Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 10.0 6.1 n/m 9.6 n/m Net new brokerage assets (0.9 ) (2.0 ) n/m 14.8 n/m Total Net New Assets 9.1 4.2 n/m 24.5 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 2.1 2.2 n/m 1.9 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 37.8 38.2 (1.0 %) 35.6 6.2 % Deposit cash account sweep 14.6 14.2 2.8 % 10.2 43.1 % Total Bank Sweep 52.4 52.4 — % 45.8 14.4 % Money market sweep 1.8 2.2 (18.2 %) 4.0 (55.0 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 54.2 54.6 (0.7 %) 49.8 8.8 % Client cash account 1.6 1.9 (15.8 %) 1.5 6.7 % Total Client Cash Balances 55.9 56.5 (1.1 %) 51.3 9.0 % Net buy (sell) activity 16.6 13.8 n/m 14.3 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 6,879 6,939 (0.9 %) 5,955 15.5 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,632 2,614 0.7 % 2,163 21.7 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 364 364 — % 433 (15.9 %)

For additional information regarding these and other Company business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) and LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.