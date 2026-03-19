Akebia Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day Highlighting Robust Kidney Disease Pipeline, on April 2, 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics ® , Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT.

To register for the Akebia virtual R&D Day, click here.

The event will feature scientific experts James A. Tumlin, MD (NephroNet), V. Michael Holers, MD (University of Colorado Anschutz) and Jonathan Barratt, MD, PhD, FRCP (University of Leicester) who will join management to discuss Akebia’s robust pipeline of clinical stage kidney diseases programs:

Praliciguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial, targeting Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).





AKB-097, a next-generation tissue-targeted complement inhibitor planned to enter a Phase 2 basket trial in rare kidney diseases, including IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis and C3 glomerulopathy, in the second half of 2026.





AKB-9090, a hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor entering a Phase 1 clinical trial in acute kidney injury (AKI) associated with cardiac surgery, in the first half of 2026.



Company management and scientific experts will review the unmet need and current treatment landscape for these rare kidney diseases and discuss the mechanisms of action, supporting data and differentiation of the product candidates.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the event.

About James A. Tumlin, MD

Dr. James A. Tumlin is a board-certified nephrologist, clinical researcher, and Professor of Medicine with decades of leadership in kidney disease research and therapeutic development. He serves as Professor of Medicine Emory University School Medicine and Founder and President of NephroNet Clinical Trials Consortium, a nationwide network advancing innovation in renal medicine. Over the course of his career, Dr. Tumlin has held several academic appointments while maintaining an active clinical practice focused on complex kidney disease and dialysis care. Dr. Tumlin has led and participated in numerous NIH-funded and industry-sponsored clinical trials spanning acute kidney injury, glomerular disease, and dialysis technologies, collaborating with major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to translate scientific discovery into clinical application. A widely published investigator and editorial board member for leading nephrology journals, he is recognized nationally for advancing therapeutic innovation and improving outcomes for patients with renal disease. His work bridges academic medicine, clinical research, and industry partnership, making him a trusted advisor and key contributor to the development of next-generation kidney therapies.

About V. Michael Holers, MD

Dr. Holers graduated from Purdue University and Washington University School of Medicine. Following an internship and residency at Barnes Hospital, he was a Rheumatology Fellow at the University of Colorado and then a research postdoctoral fellow with John Atkinson at Washington University. Following rising to Associate Professor with tenure at Washington University, Dr. Holers was recruited in 1993 to the University of Colorado to be the first Smyth Professor of Rheumatology, and then he served as Division Head of Rheumatology and the Scoville Professor of Rheumatology. The historical focus of the Holers’ Laboratory research efforts has been on the structure-function relationships and biologic roles of the complement immune system. In that regard, his research group performed molecular genetic studies in which structure-function relationships of murine complement receptors and membrane regulatory proteins were characterized, essential in vivo roles of these proteins in the development of murine models of human disease were demonstrated, and from these studies first-in-class tissue-directed complement therapeutics were developed. Dr. Holers was a co-founder and CSO of Taligen Therapeutics, a complement therapeutics company which was acquired by Alexion in 2011. More recently, he was a co-founder of Q32 Bio. Dr. Holers has served as the President of the International Complement Society and has been elected a member of several honorary societies, including the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI) and the Association of American Physicians (AAP). Recently he received the singular American College of Rheumatology Presidential Gold Medal.

About Jonathan Barratt, MD, PhD, FRCP

Professor Barratt's research is focused on a bench to bedside approach to improving our understanding of the pathogenesis of IgA nephropathy a common global cause of kidney failure. He is the IgA nephropathy Rare Disease Group lead for the UK National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR) and Convener of the International IgA Nephropathy Network. Professor Barratt works closely with pharmaceutical companies interested in new treatments for IgA nephropathy, and is the Chief Investigator for a number of international randomised controlled Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in IgA nephropathy. He was a member of the FDA and American Society of Nephrology Kidney Health Initiative: Identifying Surrogate Endpoints for Clinical Trials in IgA Nephropathy Work group. Professor Barratt is an Editorial Board member for Kidney International and the American Society of Nephrology journals. Professor Barratt is a co-Chair of the UK Glomerulonephritis Clinical Study Group and the IgA nephropathy lead for the KDIGO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Glomerular Diseases.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s ("Akebia's") strategy, plans, prospects, expectations, beliefs, intentions and goals are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Akebia’s plans and expectations with respect to AKB-097, including its planned Phase 2 basket trial in rare kidney disease and the timing thereof; and Akebia’s plans and expectations with respect to AKB-9090, including its planned Phase 1 clinical trial in acute kidney injury and the timing thereof. The terms "intend," "believe," "plan," "goal," "potential," "anticipate, "estimate," "expect," "future," "will," "continue," derivatives of these words, and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results, performance or experience may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, risks associated with: the potential therapeutic benefits, safety profile, and effectiveness of Vafseo and Akebia’s development candidates; the results of preclinical and clinical research; Akebia’s ability to initiate and enroll patients in its clinical trials; decisions made by health authorities, such as the FDA, with respect to regulatory filings and other interactions; the potential demand and market potential and acceptance of, as well as coverage and reimbursement related to, Vafseo®, including estimates regarding the potential market opportunity; the competitive landscape for Auryxia® and Vafseo, including generic entrants and the timing thereof; the ability of Akebia to attract and retain qualified personnel; Akebia's ability to achieve and maintain profitability and to maintain operating expenses consistent with its operating plan; manufacturing, supply chain and quality matters and any recalls, write-downs, impairments or other related consequences or potential consequences; early termination of any of Akebia's collaborations; and changes in the geopolitical environment and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy on tariffs. Other risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Akebia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings that Akebia may make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Akebia does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Akebia Therapeutics®, Auryxia® and Vafseo® are registered trademarks of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. and its affiliates.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com