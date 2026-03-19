Gemini Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini”) (NASDAQ: GEMI) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results in a shareholder letter and earnings presentation which can be found on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.gemini.com .

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET tomorrow, March 20, to discuss the results. The event will be webcast live via our Investor Relations website or via this link .

Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available at https://investors.gemini.com .

Channels for Disclosure of Information

As a reminder, we announce material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the investor relations page on our website (investors.gemini.com), the blog on our website (www.gemini.com/blog), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X account (@gemini), and our LinkedIn page. The information disclosed in the foregoing channels could be deemed to be material information. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website.

About Gemini

Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a global crypto and prediction markets platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto and markets products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

Contact

Investors

Gemini Investor Relations

Email: investors@gemini.com

Press

Natalie Johnson

Email: press@gemini.com