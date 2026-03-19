School Board approves FY 2027 Budget, FY 2027-31 Capital Improvement Program

MANASSAS, Va., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 18, the Prince William County School Board unanimously approved the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Budget and the FY 2027-31 Capital Improvement Program, affirming a $2.9 billion investment in student achievement and well-being, workforce readiness, and operational excellence. The budget also strengthens support for teachers and staff through competitive compensation and additional resources.

“We appreciate all the work that the staff and Superintendent have done on this year’s budget,” said Dr. Babur Lateef, Prince William County School Board Chairman At-Large. “We have some very exciting new things lined up in our strategic plan, and I’m excited that the budget is going to begin the funding of that strategic plan, specifically the beginnings of universal pre-K, and the work we’re doing to continue providing supports in the classroom to our students and our teachers. I look forward to that. I fully support the budget.”

The FY 2027 Budget is strategically aligned with the school division’s new PWCS Elevate 2030 Strategic Plan, an ambitious and innovative blueprint guiding the division’s work over the next four years. The budget makes targeted investments to bring these priorities to life, including support for universal pre-K, the thoughtful integration of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, and expanded family services through school-based food pantries and health clinics. It also expands student opportunities by supporting girls’ wrestling, girls’ flag football, and boys’ volleyball, while funding the construction of robotics centers at Gar-Field and Unity Reed High Schools.

PWCS employees will also receive an average 6.27% salary increase, reinforcing the division’s commitment to attracting and retaining high-quality teachers and staff. Additional investments will strengthen summer school support, launch a student and family workforce readiness initiative, fund the hiring of 59 full-time special education teaching assistants, and begin establishing free mental health support for staff.

Further efforts will include enhancing administrative support for temporary employees and retirees, the initiation of a divisionwide job architecture restructuring, and phase one implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning system to better integrate and streamline core operations across the division.

Following the School Board’s approval, the FY 2027 Budget will be presented to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on April 7 and is scheduled for a vote on April 21. For more details on the budget and next steps, visit the PWCS Budget webpage.

Contact Information:

Meghan Silas, PWCS Media Relations Coordinator

Silasmc@pwcs.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6eef0c0-a02f-4782-b010-dccc6428f72e