California Water Service Group Named One of America’s Most Charitable Companies by Newsweek

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) earned a spot as one of only three water utilities on Newsweek’s inaugural list of “America’s Most Charitable Companies.” In the rankings, Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognized the company’s ongoing philanthropy and community impact.

Newsweek honored the top 300 out of the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States. Recipients were selected through a multi-layered process based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs), independent survey results from U.S. residents, and a comprehensive social listening analysis. The KPIs evaluated companies’ activities around volunteering, corporate giving, community impact, partnerships, along with their human rights policy and GRI disclosures.

Over the past five years, Group has donated more than $8.3 million to charitable organizations through its philanthropic giving program. These contributions, which are stockholder-funded and do not affect customer rates, included support for at-risk, underserved, and disadvantaged communities; first responders; disaster relief; students pursuing higher education; veterans; animal welfare; healthcare; and more. Beyond these donations, Group augments employees’ personal giving through its employee charitable matching program. The company also hosts an annual Season of Service, which provides opportunities for employees to volunteer their time and energy to local charitable organizations over the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas holidays.

“At California Water Service Group, we exist to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve, and that responsibility means not only providing safe, clean, reliable water, but also giving back and supporting those who need it,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “We appreciate Newsweek for recognizing us among this inaugural group of leading charitable companies.”

The full listing, which spans 14 industries, is published at rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-charitable-companies-2026. Group is listed in the Energy & Utilities category.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service. This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434