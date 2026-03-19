Joseph Gunnar Expands Institutional Sales Platform Amid Accelerating Demand Across Public and Private Markets

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC (“Joseph Gunnar” or the “Firm”), a leading full-service investment bank focused on emerging growth companies, today announced the expansion of its Institutional Sales division with the addition of four experienced investment professionals: Demitry Portnoy, Michael Wagner, Kavon Moshfeghi, and Gunnar Alagna, further strengthening the Firm’s ability to originate and distribute transactions across a broad investor base. In connection with this expansion, and as part of the continued build-out of its Institutional Sales offices in New York and Florida, Charles Danca has been promoted to Head of Institutional Sales.

The expansion comes as the Firm experiences significant growth in transaction activity and size, as well as investor engagement, driven by increasing demand across its institutional and retail distribution channels, alongside an increasingly diversified pipeline of capital markets and private investment opportunities

“We are seeing a meaningful acceleration in demand across our platform,” said Joseph A. Alagna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Joseph Gunnar. “This sales capability enhancement reflects both the strength of our pipeline and our commitment to scaling our distribution prowess to meet the needs of issuers and investors across public and private markets.”

The newly added professionals bring deep relationships across hedge funds, family offices, and institutional asset managers, further strengthening the Firm’s ability to originate and distribute transactions across a broad investor base.

Joseph Gunnar’s Institutional Sales team operates at the center of the Firm’s integrated platform, working closely with investment banking, capital markets, and corporate access initiatives to connect companies with capital through a highly targeted, relationship-driven approach.

“Our model is differentiated by the breadth of access we provide, across institutional, retail, and pre-IPO investors,” said Peter Serra, Partner and Head of Investment Banking. “As we continue to execute on our strategic vision, expanding our Institutional Sales team is a natural extension of that growth.”

The Firm’s continued growth underscores the strength of its capital access platform, which connects issuers with a broad and highly engaged investor base across institutional and retail channels. This expansion enhances Joseph Gunnar’s ability to drive execution and deliver differentiated opportunities in today’s evolving market environment.

About Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a New York based, full-service investment bank and broker-dealer focused on emerging growth markets, with particular expertise across sectors including technology, life sciences, media, energy, and consumer. The Firm provides integrated investment banking, capital markets, institutional sales and trading, equity research, and private wealth management services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals.

Through its comprehensive platform and established investor network, Joseph Gunnar delivers targeted access to capital and investment opportunities across public and private markets, with a focus on relationship-driven execution and long-term client partnerships.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ and is a limited underwriting member of NYSE.

For more information, please visit www.josephgunnar.com .

Contact:

Anna Stone, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: astone@jgunnar.com