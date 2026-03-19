Dubai, UAE, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's team announced a major advancement on its DeFi exchange, and the presale pushed past $8.19 million while bitcoin fell from $73,800 to below $70,000 this week. The attention around this project keeps accelerating because stages sell out in days, and wallet data shows entries tied to major XRP holders coming in with serious capital. The exchange tools are entering their final phase ahead of the Binance listing, which will be announced hours before launch.

On the other side of the latest crypto news, the Fed held rates at 3.5% to 3.75% on Wednesday and still projects one cut this year according to CNBC, while Goldman Sachs sees two cuts in 2026. The XRP price prediction and the rate cut path explain why this pullback is temporary and why the wallets inside Pepeto kept adding through every red candle.

Crypto News: Pepeto Advancement Lands While the XRP Price Prediction and Rate Cut Outlook Build the Recovery Case

Pepeto's advancement lands during one of the most charged weeks in crypto news this year, and the XRP price prediction is more optimistic than the current data shows. XRP broke above $1.50 after clearing the $1.45 resistance that capped every rally since February according to Forbes. Spot ETFs pulled in $1.4 billion, Ripple sits at a $50 billion valuation, and the CLARITY Act carries a 56% chance of passing the Senate. Analysts target $5 for 2026, and Flitpay projects $20.80 by 2030 if institutional settlement scales according to Benzinga. XRP is heading higher and deserves a portfolio position.

But here is the math the whale wallets already did. Today’s crypto news confirms that the xrp price prediction targets $5 at best, the target of $5 from $1.50 delivers a 3.3x. Reaching $20 requires a $1.2 trillion market cap that takes until 2030. Strong returns for patient capital in a large cap. The wallets that built real wealth in crypto have always known that large caps confirm the direction while entering early projects before their Binance listings deliver the multiples that change a portfolio. And now, Pepeto is the opportunity where the whales are placing the capital they expect to multiply fastest.

Pepeto Utility Explains XRP Whale Wallets MovementsThe opportunity sitting at presale entry right now is Pepeto, and the exchange behind it explains why serious capital is flowing in at this pace. The project solves the one problem that keeps traders on centralized platforms: getting speed, zero cost, and verified listings in one place.

"Pepeto's protocol runs zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that audits every token's smart contract for scam patterns before it reaches the order book, giving traders centralized exchange performance with full DeFi ownership in one protocol," said a Pepeto team representative. SolidProof verified every contract before the presale opened, and the exchange is approaching final readiness ahead of the Binance listing.

The rotation is structural. Whales control roughly 48 billion XRP, about 70% of supply, and distributed an estimated $6 billion worth since the $3.65 peak according to 24/7 Wall Street. They sold the top on XRP. And the same wallets are building positions in the one presale approaching a Binance listing. The xrp price prediction will deliver over years. Pepeto's listing delivers in days.

The traction behind this project is outpacing everything the crypto news cycle can keep up with. Stages that used to last weeks are filling in days. And wallet data reveals entries tied to major XRP holders entering with the kind of size that confirms conviction, because they already calculated what this exchange at presale pricing delivers the moment the Binance listing opens it to the full market. Every signal around Pepeto points to the kind of opportunity that reshapes a portfolio, delivering returns this year that large caps at current valuations are physically too big to produce.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the xrp price prediction heading toward $20, and the Fed projecting rate cuts that fuel every major rally all point in one direction, and the wallets that made their wealth riding XRP early are already inside Pepeto's presale because they see the scale of what is forming.

Every cycle in crypto proves the same lesson. The investors who tracked whale movements before the crowd are the ones sharing the success stories today, and the investors who hesitated ended up paying those same whales 50x more after the listing confirmed what the presale offered for free.

Stages sell out faster every round and the entry price climbs with every stage that closes. The Pepeto official website is where the investors who understand that a portfolio missing Pepeto in 2026 could be the costliest decision of this entire cycle are securing their positions right now, and the entries being made today carry the full weight of everything this exchange delivers the moment the listing arrives.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction?

For XRP price prediction, analysts target $5 for 2026 as the consensus while Flitpay projects $20.80 by 2030 if the CLARITY Act passes and institutional settlement adoption scales globally.

Why are whales buying Pepeto during the market correction?

According to crypto news data, Whale wallets committed $8.19 million during this correction because a SolidProof verified exchange approaching a Binance listing delivers return potential the xrp price prediction needs years to match.



