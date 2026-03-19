Kaida BioPharma Announces Executive Leadership Team to Advance KAD-101, Built for the Ovarian Cancer Gap

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma, a biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for women with hard-to-treat gynecologic cancers, today announced its executive leadership team and board. Each member brings decades of experience in biotechnology, clinical development, regulatory strategy, manufacturing, finance, and commercialization to help advance Kaida’s lead product candidate, KAD-101, toward first-in-human clinical evaluation. The company is developing KAD-101 for recurrent ovarian cancer, where treatment options narrow quickly and durable control remains limited.

Kaida BioPharma is building KAD-101, a next-generation prolactin receptor antagonist for the ovarian cancer gap, the space where patients are too often left cycling through treatment with too few durable options.

In addition to her role as Chairperson of the Board, Kaida founder Dr. Stella Vnook has been named Acting Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Vnook is an accomplished biotechnology founder, executive, and advisor with extensive experience guiding early-stage therapeutics from scientific foundation through capital formation. At Kaida, she leads corporate strategy, development planning, and investor engagement.

“The science brought me here, and the women out there still fighting are why I stay. At Kaida, we are building for the ovarian cancer gap, for patients whose options narrow too fast and whose disease still outpaces available therapies,” said Dr. Vnook. “By targeting the survival signals that keep these tumors alive, we believe KAD-101 has the potential to help overcome treatment resistance and create a new path toward more durable control. More options mean more time, and more time means everything.”

Craig Pierson, a founder alongside Dr. Vnook, has been appointed Director at Kaida BioPharma. Mr. Pierson is a life sciences investor and company builder with more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and private capital formation. He provides strategic oversight and financing expertise.

George E. Peoples, MD, FACS has been appointed fractional Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Peoples is a surgical oncologist with decades of experience in translational oncology and clinical development. He is also the founder of the Cancer Vaccine Development Program, Cancer Insight, and LumaBridge. At Kaida, he helps guide clinical strategy and IND planning.

John Langenheim, PhD has been appointed fractional Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Langenheim is a molecular biologist with more than 20 years of experience in therapeutic protein design and preclinical development. His scientific leadership has been instrumental in advancing KAD-101 toward clinical evaluation.

Pamela Swiggard has been appointed Head of Regulatory Affairs. She is a pharmaceutical executive with prior experience at companies including Pfizer and Endo Pharmaceuticals. She brings deep expertise across the product lifecycle, from development through regulatory approval and commercialization. At Kaida, she leads regulatory strategy and FDA engagement in support of IND readiness for KAD-101.

Eric Hacherl, PhD has been appointed Head of Manufacturing. Dr. Hacherl is a senior pharmaceutical operations leader with more than 25 years of experience in biologics manufacturing, cGMP compliance, and process development. At Kaida, he is responsible for helping ensure clinical supply readiness for KAD-101.

Mark Booth has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Booth is a seasoned pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of experience building commercial strategies for oncology and rare disease products. His background includes leadership across launch planning, brand strategy, access, and market development for important oncology products, including EMEND, EMEND IV, Zolinza, vintafolide, KEYTRUDA, and the avutometinib plus defactinib combination for low grade serous ovarian cancer. At Kaida, he is responsible for commercial strategy for KAD-101, including positioning, market development, and long-term access planning.

About Kaida BioPharma

Kaida BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for hormone-driven gynecologic cancers. Its lead candidate, KAD-101, is a prolactin receptor antagonist being developed for recurrent ovarian cancer, where treatment options narrow quickly and many patients still face limited durable control. Kaida is focused on building innovative therapies for patients left in the ovarian cancer gap and in other areas of high unmet need. For more information, visit kaida-biopharma.com.

Contact:

Michelle Kafka

michelle@kafka.com

407-603-5716