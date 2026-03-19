2026 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Returns with Potential Early Blooms Ahead of Schedule

MOUNT VERNON, Wash., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is expected to arrive early this year, as warmer weather has tulips projected to bloom up to two weeks ahead of the traditional April 1-30 festival dates. If current conditions continue, the festival’s four official garden destinations could open their gates as early as March 20, depending on weather patterns in the coming weeks. Visitors from around the world are encouraged to plan ahead to experience 250 acres of vibrant tulip fields across Skagit County.

“No two tulip seasons are ever the same,” said Nicole Roozen, Executive Director of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. “Our growers debut new designs and varieties each year, and the weather ultimately sets the pace for the bloom. With signs pointing to a faster-than-usual start this season, we’re encouraging guests to plan ahead and come earlier to experience the full beauty of Skagit Valley’s world-class tulip display.”

The annual festival celebrates the arrival of spring while honoring the Skagit Valley community and its rich agricultural heritage. Beyond the breathtaking blooms, the celebration features parades, art shows, street fairs, community events and local partnerships that highlight the region’s culture and economic vitality. Each participating garden offers a distinct tulip-viewing experience and requires individual admission. Visitors can explore multiple locations featuring curated display gardens, scenic fields, seasonal programming and family-friendly attractions.

EVENT DETAILS

The 2026 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival takes place across Skagit County, Washington, with bloom timing that is weather-dependent and typically spans mid-March through the end of April. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly and monitor bloom updates at tulipfestival.org/bloom-status . Tickets are now available at tulipfestival.org/garden-tickets . Admission varies by garden and proceeds directly support local farms.

FOUR GARDEN EXPERIENCES

Each garden offers a unique atmosphere, curated displays and amenities.

RoozenGaarde (15867 Beaver Marsh Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

With more than 60 acres to explore, RoozenGaarde pairs a meticulously curated display garden with sweeping tulip fields, offering stunning photo backdrops and exceptional fresh-cut field tulips for the ultimate Skagit Valley experience.

Tulip Town (15002 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

A family-friendly garden experience featuring trolley rides, indoor display gardens, curated photo installations and food and beverage options. Tulip Town blends traditional fields with interactive attractions.

Tulip Valley Farms (15245 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

Known for its exclusive u-pick tulip experience and unique “Night Bloom” evenings, this farm offers a truly immersive floral escape.

Garden Rosalyn (16648 Jungquist Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

A boutique garden experience offering curated tulip displays, seasonal charm and general admission, group and season pass options throughout April.

SIGNATURE FESTIVAL PROGRAMMING

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival extends beyond the gardens with free and ticketed events hosted throughout the valley, including the Annual Tulip Parade , Original Tulip Art Exhibits , the Tulip Festival Street Fair hosted by the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, and additional community events presented by sponsors and partners across Skagit County. Festival programs include a Sponsorship Program , Tulip Ambassador Program , Annual Tulip Photo Contest , Volunteer Program and the new Tulip Festival Community Stories initiative launching in 2026.

ABOUT THE SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is North America’s largest annual tulip celebration, filling more than 250 acres with tens of millions of vibrant blooms each spring and drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from all 50 states and more than 85 countries. Held in Mount Vernon and throughout Skagit County, Washington, the festival spans multiple iconic gardens and fields and showcases breathtaking floral displays alongside community events, art exhibits, family-friendly experiences, and local business partnerships. The festival boosts regional tourism, supports agricultural heritage and local farms, and generates significant economic impact for the area while celebrating the arrival of spring. Learn more at tulipfestival.org .

Media Contact

Felicia Perez

pr@tulipfestival.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1698dad-799e-42d2-8508-eaeb3d705916