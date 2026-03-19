National Bank Holdings Corporation Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

DENVER, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC, “NBHC” or the “Company”), the holding company for NBH Bank, announced today that it has granted inducement awards to two former Vista Bank associates who joined the Company. These awards were committed to these associates in their employment agreements with NBHC and NBH Bank and were granted as a material inducement to their commencement of employment with the Company in connection with NBHC’s acquisition of Vista Bancshares, Inc. and pursuant to NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08. The inducement awards were made on March 17, 2026, under NBHC’s 2026 Inducement Plan. The inducement awards to these associates consist of 13,867 performance share units (the “PSUs”) at target in total (with up to 1.5 times the number of target shares potentially earned upon the achievement of specified performance goals) relating to shares of Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of NBHC. The awards will cliff vest on April 1, 2029 based on the achievement of cumulative adjusted earnings per share and relative return on tangible assets, as modified by total shareholder return relative to companies in the S&P 600 Regional Bank Group, during the performance period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2028, subject to the associates’ continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. These awards included an inducement award of 12,607 PSUs at target to John Steinmetz, Executive Vice Chair and Executive Managing Director of Strategic Initiatives at NBH Bank and the former CEO of Vista and Vista Bank pursuant to his employment agreement with NBHC and NBH Bank.

The inducement awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of NBHC’s Board of Directors on February 24, 2026.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 100 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Vista Bank and Hillcrest Bank; in Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; in Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, vistabank.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

NBH Bank Contacts:

Analysts/Institutional Investors :

Emily Gooden, Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director, (720) 554-6640, ir@nationalbankholdings.com

Nicole Van Denabeele, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 529-3370, ir@nationalbankholdings.com

Media :

Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925, Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com

Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation