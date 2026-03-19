PolyNatura Corp. Announces Complete Dismissal of All Claims in Belgravia Litigation

HOBBS, N.M., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyNatura Corp. (“PolyNatura”) announced today that the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico has dismissed the fourth and final claim asserted by Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (“Belgravia”) in Belgravia Hartford Gold Assets Corp. v. PolyNatura Corp. (Civ. No. 2:21-cv-00918-MIS-JHR). This follows the Court’s February 2025 order granting summary judgment in PolyNatura’s favor on Belgravia’s three primary claims.

With this ruling, all of the litigation claims Belgravia asserted in September 2021 have been resolved in PolyNatura’s favor. As contemplated by the parties’ contract, PolyNatura will now apply, as the prevailing party, to recover its attorneys’ fees and court costs.

Peter Yu, Chairman of PolyNatura, commented: “PolyNatura has and continues to be focused on maximizing value for all stakeholders—including our royalty holders, of which Belgravia is one. In this tortuous litigation and its offshoots, Belgravia retained ten law firms, at least two of which Belgravia has pursued for malpractice. These claims, now definitively dismissed in full, were a terrible waste of time, money, and attention for which our recovery of attorneys’ fees can only partially compensate. Moving forward, we reaffirm our efforts to develop PolyNatura’s resources, which will ultimately benefit Belgravia as well.”

PolyNatura was represented by Chaffetz Lindsey LLP of New York.

About PolyNatura Corporation

PolyNatura Corp. plans to develop, construct, and operate a large-scale underground polyhalite potash fertilizer mine and processing facility in Lea County, New Mexico. PolyNatura will produce an organic, multi-nutrient, naturally occurring fertilizer for domestic and international agricultural markets using low-impact underground mining and simple mechanical processing, helping secure domestic fertilizer independence and food security. For more information, visit https://www.polynatura.com.