Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports its 2025 Year-End Financial Results

Irvine, CA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCQB: PFHO) filed Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its annual report on Form 10-K announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Results

The Company reported total revenues of $6,715,175 for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("fiscal year 2025”), compared to $6,065,390 for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("fiscal year 2024”).

The Company reported income from operations of $1,001,038 for fiscal year 2025, compared to income from operations of $852,623 for fiscal year 2024.

The Company realized net income of $1,387,647 or $0.11 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $883,584 or $0.07 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,160,784 and $675,084 in fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2024, respectively, an increase of $485,700.

Net cash used in investing activities was $990,147 during fiscal year 2025 and $1,133,892 during fiscal year 2024. The change in net cash used in investing activities was primarily the result of reinvesting the proceeds of investments that reached maturity during the period, which was increased by investing additional cash. The Company recognized cash and noncash interest of $405,590 for interest earned on investments during fiscal year 2025.

During fiscal year 2025, the Company had $72,305 net cash used in financing activities compared to $35,305 net cash provided by financing activities during fiscal year 2024.

The Company’s balance of cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $2,168,808 and $2,070,476, respectively.

To better understand the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, readers should review the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026.

About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc.

The Company specializes in workers’ compensation cost containment. The Company’s business objective is to deliver value to its customers that reduces their workers’ compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers’ compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers’ compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services.

“Safe Harbor” Statement: Statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current judgment, expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events. While management believes these assumptions are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future results and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation, its annual reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

To view the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports and other information the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC go to: http://www.sec.gov. You may also view our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on our website at http://www.pacifichealthcareorganization.com.