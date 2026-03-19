Tennis Channel Shatters Its Own Records at BNP Paribas Open- Largest Viewership and Streaming Audience of All Time

Tennis Channel App Subscribers Surged with ‘Sunshine77’ Promotion

Coverage Continues for the “Sunshine Double” March 17-29 at the Miami Open, featuring Indian Wells Champions

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka









LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennis Channel saw its highest viewership ever this year at the BNP Paribas Open. The tournament, highly regarded as the 5th Grand Slam, increased 39% from last year and drew record high engagement on social media and tennis.com. TC Live delivered another record with an increase of 57% from 2025. The ‘Sunshine77’ promotion, which launched at the start of Indian Wells, offers an entire year of non-stop tennis on the Tennis Channel App for only $77.

On the heels of its success in the desert, Tennis Channel continues its coverage of the “Sunshine Double” as the exclusive U.S. home of the Miami Open. Multi-platform coverage began March 17 and runs through the men’s and women’s championships on March 29. From first ball to last ball, each point is available to watch on Tennis Channel, Tennis Channel 2, the Tennis Channel App and TennisChannel.com.

“Fans took advantage of our ‘Sunshine77’ streaming app offer and Tennis Channel annual subscriber signups are up 150% from last year," said Jeff Blackburn, CEO of Tennis Channel. "We’re looking forward to carrying that momentum into the Miami Open.”

The 2026 player field is set to include defending Miami Open champions Jakub Menšík (No. 12) and Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1) as well as World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Also headlining the field are Elena Rybakina (No. 3), four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner (No. 2), two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff (No. 4) and Taylor Fritz (No. 7), the top-ranked American on the men’s tour and 2022 BNP Paribas Open champion, among many others. Recently announced, former World No. 1 and three-time Miami Open winner Venus Williams and former U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens have also received wild cards to compete.

After making her debut with Tennis Channel earlier this year, former world No. 7 and 2024 Miami Open Champion Danielle Collins will join the network’s on-site desk at the Miami Open. She will be part of an all-star lineup of analysts, hosts and reporters blending championship pedigree with broadcast excellence.

On-site match announcers will include Hall of Famers Martina Navratilova and Jim Courier; former World No. 6 Chanda Rubin; Emmy Award-winning host Brett Haber; former World No. 5 and Grand Slam mixed doubles champion Jimmy Arias; and coach and commentator Mark Petchey, delivering expert insight, storytelling and real-time reactions throughout the tournament.

Daily coverage of Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open will be anchored by Steve Weissman and Collins, with Chris Eubanks, Prakash Amritraj, Jimmy Arias and Dani Klupenger joining throughout the day’s coverage.

Additional coverage on Tennis Channel 2 will feature on-site announcers Mark Knowles, Jason Goodall, Monica Puig, Nico Pereira and Andrea Petkovic, expanding match coverage and commentary throughout the tournament.

Tennis Channel’s podcast, The Big T, will be on-site with hosts Andrea Petcovic and Mark Petchey, with new episodes airing March 18th and March 25th. Watch on the Tennis Channel app and YouTube and listen wherever you get your podcasts.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can watch on Tennis Channel, Tennis Channel 2 and the The Tennis Channel App . For more information, visit tennis.com/watch .

Fans can also follow Tennis Channel’s Miami Open action on Instagram ( Instagram.com/Tennischannel ), TikTok ( tiktok.com/@tennischannel ), X ( X.com/TennisChannel ) and Facebook ( Facebook.com/TennisChannel ).

TENNIS CHANNEL SCHEDULE:

March 18-29 TC Live 10am PT/1pm ET

March 18-29 Matches begin 11am PT / 2pm ET

Tuesday, March 24

11am PT / 2pm ET Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

4pm PT / 7pm ET Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 25

9am PT / 12pm ET TC Live

10am PT / 1pm ET Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

12pm PT / 3pm ET Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

4pm PT / 7pm ET Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

6pm PT / 9pm ET Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

10am PT / 1pm ET Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals on TC2

Thursday, March 26

9am PT / 12pm ET TC Live

10am PT / 1pm ET Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

12pm PT / 3pm ET Women’s Singles Semifinals

2pm PT / 5pm ET Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals

4pm PT / 7pm ET Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

6pm PT / 9pm ET Women’s Singles Semifinals

10am PT / 1pm ET Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals on TC2

Friday, March 27

9am PT / 12pm ET TC Live

10am PT / 1pm ET Women’s Doubles Semifinals

12pm PT / 3pm ET Men’s Singles Semifinals

4pm PT / 7pm ET Men’s Singles Semifinals

6pm PT / 9pm ET Women’s Doubles Semifinals

10am PT / 1pm ET Men’s Doubles Semifinals

Saturday, March 28

9am PT / 12pm ET TC Live

9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET Men’s Doubles Final

11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET TC Live

12pm PT / 3pm ET Women’s Singles Final

2pm PT / 5pm ET TC Live Post Women’s Singles Final

Sunday, March 29

9am PT / 12pm ET TC Live

9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET Women’s Doubles Final

11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET TC Live

12pm PT / 3pm ET Men’s Singles Final

2pm PT / 5pm ET TC Live Post Men’s Singles Final

About Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel ( www.tennischannel.com ) and its sibling network Tennis Channel 2, which are owned by Sinclair, Inc., are the only television-based multiplatform destinations dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The networks have the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel 2 are the exclusive U.S. homes of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, United Cup, and Laver Cup. The network’s app and website TennisChannel.com house a direct-to-consumer streaming service with the traditional television network and 10,000 hours of live and on-demand matches beside original content. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platform Tennis.com is the largest digital outlet dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel is also a co-owner of Pickleballtv, a joint venture with the Professional Pickleball Association.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 179 television stations in 81 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net .

Contact:

Jill Dortheimer

VP, Communications, Tennis Channel

Jdortheimer@tennischannel.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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