EOSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by May 5, 2026

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EOSE) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Eos investments, you have until May 5, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 5, 2025 through February 26, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company’s battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; and (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete.

On February 26, 2026, Eos reported a substantial net loss of approximately $970 million for fiscal year 2025 and disclosed full-year 2025 revenue that fell short of the guidance the Company had repeatedly reaffirmed, including as recently as November 2025. At the same time, Eos issued weaker-than-expected 2026 revenue guidance. Eos attributed its 2025 results to heavy spending to scale its manufacturing operations, including ramp-up inefficiencies, automation-related costs, and large non-cash financing and asset write-down charges. Eos attributed the disappointing 2026 revenue forecast to slower-than-anticipated production progress and heightened execution risk. On this news, the price of Eos shares declined by $4.39 per share, or approximately 39.4%, from $11.13 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $6.74 on February 26, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eos securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com