CPaaS Platform uSpeedo Enables Global SMS and Email for AI Agents via OpenClaw Skills

HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uSpeedo, the international CPaaS platform , announced support for OpenClaw Skills, allowing developers to invoke global SMS and email capabilities directly through the OpenClaw platform On March 16.

The move establishes uSpeedo as a leading cloud communications provider in supporting API invocation for AI agent automation.

The integration directly addresses a critical infrastructure gap in AI deployment: enabling AI agents to initiate real-world communication through phone numbers and email addresses at scale.

With this release, developers can deploy AI-powered communication workflows without building telecom infrastructure from scratch. By accessing SMS API and Email API capabilities via OpenClaw Skills.

AI agents can automatically trigger global notifications, verification messages, and marketing communications based on natural language logic.

AI Agents Move from Conversation to Execution

The evolution of AI agents from chat interfaces to autonomous execution systems is accelerating across industries. Enterprise use cases in cross-border e-commerce, fintech, SaaS, and Web3 increasingly rely on AI systems to perform real-time operational tasks.

However, a key limitation persists:

Most AI agents are confined within closed platforms and cannot proactively reach users through universal communication channels such as SMS and email.

This constraint prevents AI applications from scaling into enterprise-grade automation systems, where proactive communication is essential for user engagement, transaction completion, and operational efficiency.

Standardizing Global Communications via Skills

As a specialized CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) provider, uSpeedo abstracts complex telecom infrastructure into standardized API actions that AI agents can directly invoke.

By supporting OpenClaw Skills, uSpeedo enables:

a) Global SMS messaging via API invocation

b) International email delivery via API

c) Automated outbound communication triggered by AI logic



This allows AI agents to break platform boundaries and execute communication workflows in real-world scenarios, rather than relying on user-initiated interactions.

Result: AI systems can now operate independently, completing end-to-end workflows that include both decision-making and user communication.

Three-Step Deployment for Developers

To reduce friction for developers and startups, uSpeedo has simplified implementation into a minimal setup process:

a) Create a uSpeedo account

b) Generate an API key

c) Install SMS and Email Skills in OpenClaw



Once configured, AI agents can instantly execute global communication tasks without additional backend development or telecom integration.

This approach significantly lowers the barrier for:

a) AI startups building MVPs

b) Global SaaS teams scaling automation

c) Developers integrating messaging into AI workflows



Typical use cases include:

a) Abandoned cart recovery emails (e-commerce)

b) OTP and verification SMS (fintech)

c) Automated alerts and notifications (enterprise SaaS)



Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure and Reliability

The integration is powered by uSpeedo’s global cloud infrastructure, covering 24 regions and 31 availability zones, ensuring high availability and low-latency communication worldwide.

uSpeedo leverages:

a) Distributed message scheduling architecture

b) Intelligent routing for global delivery

c) High-concurrency processing for AI workloads



This enables real-time communication at scale, even for high-frequency AI agent operations.

In terms of compliance and security, uSpeedo adheres to:

a) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

b) Global telecommunications compliance standards

The platform provides:

a) End-to-end encryption

b) Secure data transmission protocols

c) Up to 99% message deliverability rate



These capabilities make it suitable for mission-critical scenarios, including:

a) Financial alerts

b) Authentication workflows

c) Transactional messaging



Cross-Industry Applications for AI Communication

The integration unlocks scalable communication capabilities across multiple industries:

Fintech

a) OTP verification and authentication

b) Real-time fraud alerts

c) Transaction notifications



Cross-border e-commerce

a) Marketing SMS campaigns

b) Order and logistics updates

c) Customer lifecycle messaging



SaaS and enterprise software

a) Automated onboarding emails

b) System alerts and workflow triggers

Web3 and gaming

a) Secure login verification

b) Risk control notifications

c) Anti-fraud messaging systems



Social and entertainment platforms

a) Bulk email campaigns

b) Global user engagement messaging

Across these use cases, uSpeedo provides high-concurrency, low-latency communication infrastructure required for modern AI-driven applications.

AI Communication as Core Infrastructure

As AI adoption accelerates, communication networks are becoming foundational infrastructure for AI systems, functioning as the bridge between digital intelligence and real-world users.

Without reliable global messaging capabilities, AI agents cannot fully execute business workflows.

uSpeedo positions itself as:

A core communication layer connecting AI applications with billions of global users.

The company’s long-term vision is to expand beyond SMS and email into a multi-channel CPaaS ecosystem, supporting:

a) Voice communication

b) Multi-channel automation

c) Unified messaging orchestration



Looking Ahead

uSpeedo will continue to expand its AI-native communication capabilities, enabling enterprises and developers to move from automated decision-making to full business execution and monetization.

The integration with OpenClaw represents a key step toward fully autonomous AI systems capable of operating at global scale.

For more information, visit: https://uspeedo.com/en/ai-communication

Media Contact Information

Company: uSpeedo

Contact Person: Linna

Email: marketing@uspeedo.com

Website: https://uspeedo.com/en/ai-communication

Telephone: +44 7947032241

City: HongKong

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcd9fcec-d530-4f6f-a883-cbaeb8231d72