WePlay Launches Charity Initiative in Indonesia: Bringing Warmth and Hope to Children at a Jakarta Orphanage

JAKARTA, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new-generation global social entertainment platform WePlay carried out a charity donation activity in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 5, 2026, delivering essential living and learning supplies to children at a local orphanage and spreading care and compassion through concrete action. The initiative took place at Panti Asuhan Mizan Amanah Petukangan, located in South Jakarta, Indonesia.

"WePlay Is the First Brand to Help Us"

Mizan Amanah Petukangan is located in the Petukangan area of South Jakarta and focuses on providing accommodation, education, character development, and religious guidance for orphans, children who have lost their parents, and those from low-income families. Before the donation, the orphanage faced serious living challenges. Thirteen boys had to share only four mattresses, resulting in cramped living conditions and poor sleep quality.

"When we learned about the situation at Mizan Amanah Petukangan, we knew we had to take action," said the Indonesia Market Lead at WePlay. "This is our first time supporting this orphanage, and we are also the first brand to provide assistance to this institution. The gratitude expressed by the orphanage director deeply encouraged us and motivates us to keep moving forward."

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," it is dedicated to connecting the global younger generation through voice and interactive entertainment. The platform integrates gaming, voice rooms, party interactions, and other features, providing users with low-barrier, highly interactive social experiences.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Official Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Official Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb4b2aeb-40a6-4f2e-b0c1-e132658aa822