LetPot Achieves Amazon Best Seller Status Across Multiple Markets in 2025 Holiday Season

HONG KONG, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LetPot, a leading innovator in smart indoor gardening solutions, today announced exceptional performance during the 2025 holiday shopping season, securing Amazon Best Seller status in the category. The company achieved #1 rankings in Amazon's European, UK, Australian, and Canadian marketplaces, while capturing a top-three position in the highly competitive U.S. market.

The milestone reflects LetPot's commitment to delivering innovative, user-centric smart gardening products that resonate with consumers seeking sustainable, healthy lifestyle solutions. The company's flagship hydroponic systems have gained widespread recognition for combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, making indoor gardening accessible to users of all experience levels.

"Achieving Best Seller status across multiple Amazon markets during the peak holiday season is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and our customers' trust in the LetPot brand," said Rex Lin, Market manager of LetPot. "These results validate our mission to empower people worldwide to grow fresh, healthy food at home, regardless of their gardening experience or living space constraints."

The 2025 holiday season saw unprecedented demand for smart home gardening solutions, driven by growing consumer interest in sustainable living, food security, and wellness. LetPot's product lineup, featuring AI-powered growing systems with automated lighting, watering, and nutrient delivery, positioned the brand as a category leader in the rapidly expanding indoor gardening market.

"These rankings reflect the trust our customers have placed in our products," said Rex Lin, Market Manager of LetPot. "We focus on building systems that address practical challenges in home food growing—limited space, time constraints, and lack of gardening knowledge. The holiday season results indicate that this approach resonates with consumers."

LetPot's product ecosystem includes smart hydroponic gardens ranging from compact countertop models to larger family-sized systems, all controllable via the company's mobile app. Features such as automatic growth tracking, customized plant care schedules, and real-time monitoring have made LetPot products popular among urban dwellers, health-conscious families, and sustainability advocates.

The company plans to build on this momentum in 2026 with new product launches and expanded market presence, continuing its mission to make fresh, homegrown food accessible to households worldwide.

Rex Lin

rex@letpot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3be8375-f1b1-4c70-b117-d589c19a5d82