Thomas J. Kent Jr. and Kent Global LLC Announce Strategic Expansion into Silicon Valley





Image of Thomas J. Kent Jr.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas J. Kent Jr., through Kent Global LLC and The Kent Family Office , today announced an expansion of its strategic presence into Silicon Valley, marking a continued step in the firm’s global investment and advisory strategy across leading international markets.

The expansion reflects the firm’s ongoing efforts to deepen its participation in key global financial and innovation hubs, with a particular focus on North America’s technology ecosystem.

Kent Global LLC and The Kent Family Office operate as established private investment and advisory platforms engaged in evaluating and structuring cross-border opportunities across multiple sectors. The firm’s expanded presence in Silicon Valley is intended to strengthen its connectivity to innovation-driven companies and global investment networks.

“This expansion into Silicon Valley represents an important step in our long-term global strategy,” said Thomas J. Kent Jr. “We continue to focus on building meaningful relationships across major financial and innovation centers, and Silicon Valley plays a central role in the global technology landscape.”

The firm noted that the move is part of a broader effort to enhance its international footprint and strengthen engagement with high-growth and innovation-led markets. By establishing a strategic presence in Silicon Valley, Kent Global LLC and The Kent Family Office aim to further align themselves with ecosystems that support technological advancement and capital formation.

While no specific transaction or investment was disclosed as part of the announcement, the firm emphasized that the expansion reflects a structural positioning strategy designed to support long-term engagement in global markets rather than a single event or deal.

Looking ahead, Thomas J. Kent Jr. said the firm will continue evaluating strategic opportunities across international markets as part of its broader investment approach, with continued focus on cross-border growth, innovation-driven sectors, and institutional partnerships.

“We remain committed to building a globally connected investment platform,” Kent added. “Our strategy is centered on long-term participation in markets that drive innovation, economic development, and global capital flows.”

The expansion into Silicon Valley further reinforces Kent Global LLC and The Kent Family Office’s global positioning as they continue to develop relationships and evaluate opportunities across major financial and technology centers worldwide.

About Kent Global LLC

Kent Global LLC is a private investment and advisory firm focused on cross-border opportunities and strategic global partnerships across emerging and established markets.

About The Kent Family Office

The Kent Family Office manages private capital strategies with a focus on long-term investment positioning, global diversification, and cross-border wealth strategy.

Media Contact:

Kent Global LLC and The Kent Family Office

646 207 6801

tkent@kentgloballlc.net

https://www.kentgloballlc.net/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98de8626-2bb0-4b8f-89fd-e28b587a4378