VALLOUREC TO SHOWCASE THE LATEST INNOVATIONS IN ITS VAM®

CONNECTIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE SERVICE OFFERINGS AT OTC ASIA 2026

Meudon (France), on March 20, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, will take part in the Offshore Technology Conference Asia (OTC Asia), Asia-Pacific’s premier offshore energy, taking place from March 31 to April 2, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

At Vallourec’s booth #A409, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the Group’s OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) and Line Pipe products and latest innovations, along with the full portfolio of Vallourec® Services, which supports customers across the entire project lifecycle, from upstream engineering and operational support to recycling solutions that contribute to circular economy initiatives.

This year, Vallourec will spotlight the latest advancements in its flagship VAM® premium connections, as well as a range of advanced digital and service solutions designed for offshore operations. A benchmark in the Oil & Gas sector, VAM® has set the standard for performance and reliability since the introduction of the first premium connection on the market. Supported by cutting-edge R&D and a comprehensive global services offering, Vallourec continues to innovate to meet operators’ evolving needs and support the energy transformation.

Vallourec will also present its unique SUBMAGNETICO FREEFLOW® innovation, designed to significantly reduce scale deposits in tubing strings, thereby improving production reliability and reducing maintenance requirements.

Vallourec experts will contribute to the official program with two key technical presentations focused on innovation and OCTG technologies:

Technical session on Digitalization and AI: “Innovative On-site OCTG Data Acquisition Technologies” with Sébastien Petit, Non-Destructive Testing Expert – Tuesday, March 31 at 12:00 pm (Room 401, Level 4).

Technical session on Well Design and Material Selection: “Mild Sour 110 ksi Grade: A Cost-Effective Solution for OCTG Applications” with Matthieu Luongo, Senior Technical Key Account Manager Accessories– Tuesday, March 31 at 1:15 pm (Room 404, Level 4)

In addition, throughout the event, Vallourec will host two daily live 30-minute technical presentations at its booth. These sessions will give visitors an exclusive opportunity to discover the company’s industry-leading technologies, including:

Innovative On-site OCTG Data Acquisition Technologies

Mild Sour 110ksi Grade, a Cost-Effective Solution for OCTG Applications

CLEANWELL ® , the Premium Dope-free Solution for VAM ® connections

, the Premium Dope-free Solution for VAM connections Digital Solutions Including TallyVision and an E&P Stock Management Case Study at Batam (Indonesia)

Line Pipe solutions for offshore applications

For any on-site press & marketing information contact :

Raphaèle Quaranta, Head of Marketing Communications & Sales Support:

+33 6 45 09 14 43

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10 actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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