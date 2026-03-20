Mechanical Connectors Market Size to Surpass USD 19.22 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanical Connectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Mechanical Connectors Market Size was valued at USD 10.3 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.44% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Reliable Mechanical Connectors in Edge AI and Industrial Applications to Drive Market Expansion Globally

The growing need for strong, long-lasting, and high-performing connectors in smart retail, transportation, industrial automation, and medical devices is driving the mechanical connectors market. Connectors that can endure vibration, stress, and extreme conditions while guaranteeing dependable signal and power transmission are necessary for edge AI applications and compact embedded systems. Long-life operation and adoption in high-performance industrial, Internet of Things, and advanced electronics applications are made possible by flexible modular and solder-down designs that lower failure risks and support various interfaces.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

TE Connectivity

Amphenol Corporation

Molex

Aptiv PLC

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

JST Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Phoenix Contact

Harting Technology Group

Samtec, Inc.

Yazaki Corporation

Rosenberger Group

Lapp Group

Bel Fuse Inc.

Smiths Interconnect

Fischer Connectors

ITT Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry)

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Mechanical Connectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 10.3 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.44% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Automatic layer deposition, Chemical vapor diposition, Etching, Oxidation and Others)

• By Application (Foundry, Memory and Integrated device manufacturer)

• By Material (300 mm wafer size, 200 mm wafer size and 150 mm wafer size)

• By End User (Node size between 14nm and 28nm, Node size between 6nm and 14nm, Node size more than 28nm, Node size between 5nm and 6nm and Node size below 5nm)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Bolted Connectors have the highest Market Share in the Mechanical Connectors Market holding a share of 39.50% in 2025 owing to its strong and reliable quality and being most widely used in different sectors globally. Compression connectors segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.99% globally owing to the increasing adoption of compact/hi-tech and easy-to-install interconnect solutions in different applications globally.

By Application

The Automotive segment holds a dominant position in the Mechanical Connectors market holding a share of 34.50% in 2025 due to high demand from vehicles such as electric vehicles, software-defined vehicle, and ADAS. Electronics segment is the most dynamic growing at a CAGR of 8.45%, driven by increasing penetration of consumer electronics, industrial automation equipment, and high-performance computing applications.

By Material

Copper connectors hold a dominant position in the Mechanical Connectors market holding a share of 43.60% in 2025 due to high demand for excellent and durable conductivity in different applications. Copper further has the highest growth with a CAGR of 7.25% within material types as a result of higher demand for high-efficiency, high-performance connectors in the areas of EVs, industrial systems, and high-end electronics.

By End-User

The Industrial segment holds a dominant position in the Mechanical Connectors market holding a share of 30.40% in 2025 due to high technologies and a more extensive use in manufacturing, energy and automation industries. The industrial applications end-use segment is also the fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of automation and robotics in the industrial segment along with the emergence of intelligent energy management systems.

Regional Insights:

The strong demand from the automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, as well as the quick uptake of software-defined vehicles, electric vehicles, and sophisticated industrial automation, are the main reasons why the North American mechanical connectors market is the largest globally holding a share of 34.50% in 2025.

The market for mechanical connectors in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 8.29% due to consumer electronics, industrial automation, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. With the help of government programs, manufacturing centers, and R&D expenditures, important nations, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India drive growth.

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Recent Developments:

In Oct 2025 , TE Connectivity launched its Inside Device Connectivity portfolio for automotive ECUs and next-generation vehicle electronics, supporting SDVs, HPCs, ADAS, and battery systems with compact, high-performance board-to-board, wire-to-board, flex-to-board, and wire-to-wire connectors.

, TE Connectivity launched its Inside Device Connectivity portfolio for automotive ECUs and next-generation vehicle electronics, supporting SDVs, HPCs, ADAS, and battery systems with compact, high-performance board-to-board, wire-to-board, flex-to-board, and wire-to-wire connectors. In 2025, Amphenol Corporation announced the acquisition of Trexon for USD 1 billion, expanding its high-reliability interconnect and cable assembly offerings for defense markets, and Trexon’s products will integrate into Amphenol’s Harsh Environment Solutions segment.

Exclusive Sections of the Mechanical Connectors Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT & DESIGN PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand connector types, material composition, current/voltage ratings, and advancements in compact, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant designs.

– helps you understand connector types, material composition, current/voltage ratings, and advancements in compact, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant designs. MECHANICAL PERFORMANCE & DURABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate contact resistance, tensile strength, torque requirements, mating force, and durability across multiple connection cycles.

– helps you evaluate contact resistance, tensile strength, torque requirements, mating force, and durability across multiple connection cycles. ENVIRONMENTAL RESISTANCE & RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you analyze performance under extreme temperatures, corrosion, moisture exposure, vibration, and harsh industrial environments.

– helps you analyze performance under extreme temperatures, corrosion, moisture exposure, vibration, and harsh industrial environments. MANUFACTURING & ASSEMBLY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you assess production capacity, manufacturing processes, assembly techniques, lead times, and automation levels.

– helps you assess production capacity, manufacturing processes, assembly techniques, lead times, and automation levels. QUALITY CONTROL & FAILURE PREVENTION ANALYSIS – helps you track inspection processes, defect detection, MTBF, and overall reliability of connectors in critical applications.

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