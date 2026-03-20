Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

ICG PLC (the “Company”)

20 March 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has received notification that on 19 March 2026, Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer, transferred 36,697 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAntje Hensel-Roth
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief People and External Affairs Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG PLC
b)LEI549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence



GB00BYT1DJ19
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of ordinary shares from Antje Hensel-Roth to a partnership
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil36,697
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

36,697

Nil
e)Date of the transaction2026-03-19
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


GlobeNewswire

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