ICG PLC (the “Company”)
20 March 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company has received notification that on 19 March 2026, Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer, transferred 36,697 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.
The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Antje Hensel-Roth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief People and External Affairs Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence
GB00BYT1DJ19
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of ordinary shares from Antje Hensel-Roth to a partnership
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|36,697
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
36,697
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-19
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794
Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344