Permitfolio Launches Regulation-as-Data Platform for U.S. Money Transmitters Managing Multi-State Investment Compliance

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permitfolio, a New York City-based regulatory technology company, announced the launch of a regulation-as-data platform designed to convert U.S. state money transmitter requirements into machine-readable, auditable constraint systems, starting with Permissible Investments (PI). Organizations can request a demo to learn more.

The launch comes as money transmitters, companies that move money on behalf of customers, face increasing operational pressure from fragmented state regulations that can affect how customer funds are held, invested, and documented.

Managing PI across multiple state regimes can present complex operational challenges for compliance and treasury teams. PI rules can vary significantly across jurisdictions, influencing asset eligibility, concentration limits, maturity rules, and other conditions that determine how customer funds are allowed to be held or invested. Consistently interpreting and implementing these rules while maintaining documentation for regulators can require extensive internal analysis.

Permitfolio’s platform converts state-level regulatory text into structured rule systems designed to produce consistent evaluations and clearer audit trails across all 50 U.S. states for PI requirements. The system aims to help organizations move beyond manual spreadsheet tracking and toward structured compliance workflows that can be explained and reproduced during regulatory examinations.

“We care about our clients’ growth, needs, and experiences,” said Amelia He, founder of Permitfolio. “Legal software is not about taking people’s jobs, it simply takes repetitive work out of human hands, and give professionals more time to make higher-value judgments and create.”

Platform capabilities

The platform models state-level regulatory requirements through a structured process that standardizes legal text into rule logic that can be analyzed and applied across reporting periods. It translates state regulatory provisions into standardized rule units, links those rules to relevant financial data, and generates documented evaluation paths that explain how compliance conclusions are reached.

The platform includes three core capabilities designed to support multi-state PI compliance and exam-ready documentation:

PI Rule Graph Engine standardizes state-level PI provisions into a structured rule library, enabling teams to compare requirements across jurisdictions and understand which conditions influence an evaluation outcome through explainable review paths.

Strictest Feasible Envelope (SFE) identifies the most conservative common PI baseline across multiple states, helping organizations determine which state requirements create binding constraints; Permitfolio describes SFE as an analytical framework rather than an automatic compliance determination.

ProofPack captures time-stamped snapshots of holdings, rule versions, and evaluation results to help teams preserve the reasoning behind compliance decisions and respond more efficiently to regulatory examinations.

Permitfolio said these features are designed to help compliance, treasury, and finance teams document decisions more clearly and explain how regulatory conditions affect portfolio boundaries and investment choices.

“By using our platform, we make decisions explainable, auditable and repeatable. We want compliance to be a catalyst — compliance done right accelerates innovation rather than constrains it,” Strategy Planning Manager Colette Xu said.

Coverage, testing, and availability

Permitfolio said development efforts included structuring more than 300 state-level legal and regulatory source materials into over 1,200 executable rule units. The company also reported running more than 30,000 constraint-solving and compliance-check experiments across 24 stress scenarios to test consistency and traceability.

The current release focuses on PI-related prudential requirements, with additional expansion planned as modeling coverage grows. Organizations can request a demo or schedule a platform walkthrough through the company’s launch channels.

Research initiatives support long-term development

In addition to the commercial platform, Permitfolio introduced a research-focused regulation sandbox and the Permitfolio Regulation Research Institute to study how regulatory rules can be modeled and stress-tested, and how rule changes may affect compliance workflows over time.

“We don’t want to be only a technology product builder, we also want to use academic research to anticipate how regulations may evolve,” Permitfolio Regulation Research Institute head Shoshana Zhang said. “The Permitfolio Regulation Research Institute provides research support for the product and longer-term work on broader regulatory questions. ”

About Permitfolio

Permitfolio is a New York City-based regulatory technology company building regulation-as-data systems for U.S. money transmitter requirements, starting with PI, to produce machine-readable, auditable, and reproducible constraint systems.

The company name “Permitfolio” reflects the concept of a permissible investment portfolio, referring to the assets money transmitters are allowed to hold under state regulations.

Website: https://permitfolio.com

Media Contact:

Website: permitfolio.com

Contact Name: Amelia He

Email: amelia.he@permitfolio.com

Company Name: Permitfolio

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