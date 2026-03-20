Matrixport Rebrands as BIT in Strategic Repositioning





Publishes Trust Whitepaper outlining governance and operational frameworks as institutional participation in digital asset markets grows

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrixport announced that it has rebranded as BIT, reflecting the firm’s continued development in digital asset financial infrastructure and services. Going forward, the firm will operate under the BIT brand.

The rebrand marks the next phase of the firm’s development as digital asset markets continue to mature and participation expands across institutions and individual investors globally. Institutional participation in particular has increased demand for stronger governance, operational controls and financial infrastructure across the digital asset sector.

Alongside the brand transition, the firm also published its BIT 2026 Trust Whitepaper, outlining the governance, risk management and operational frameworks supporting its services. The paper provides a structured overview of the firm’s governance, compliance and operational foundations.

Commenting on the rebrand, John Ge, CEO of BIT, said:

“Digital asset markets are entering a phase in which governance, transparency and operational discipline are increasingly important. BIT reflects the continued evolution of our business and our commitment to building trusted digital asset financial infrastructure.

‘Bridge into Tomorrow’ reflects BIT’s role in connecting today’s financial system with the future of digital markets.”

The company said the rebrand would not affect existing client accounts, products or services and that legal entities and contractual arrangements would remain unchanged.

As part of this next phase, the Singapore-headquartered firm is also exploring potential U.S. capital markets opportunities, including a possible public listing.

About BIT (formerly Matrixport)

BIT (formerly Matrixport) is a global digital asset financial infrastructure and services group focused on building long-term financial infrastructure for modern investors. Built on integrity and trust, BIT bridges traditional finance and digital assets through disciplined governance, advanced technology and regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2019, BIT has grown into a unicorn with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion. Headquartered in Singapore with seven offices worldwide, BIT manages over US$6 billion in assets and facilitates more than US$7 billion in monthly trading volume, with cumulative interest payments exceeding US$2 billion.

BIT offers digital financial services including custody, trading, asset and wealth management, liquidity and financing solutions, and tokenised real-world assets (RWA), serving institutional and professional investors globally.

BIT Group entities maintain a licensed and regulated footprint across Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Bhutan, including a Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore and a FINMA-licensed Manager of Collective Assets in Switzerland. BIT has been recognised on the Hurun 2024 Global Unicorn Index and the 2025 Singapore FinTech Unicorn List.

Media Contact

Press Office

BIT

press@bit.com

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